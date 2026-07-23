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European semiconductor stocks diverge as investors weigh AI demand, growth expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European semiconductor stocks diverge as investors weigh AI demand, growth expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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European Semiconductor Stocks Show Mixed Reactions on AI Demand and Earnings

Market Movements and Company Performances

By Nathan Vifflin and Ozan Ergenay

July 23 (Reuters) - European semiconductor stocks moved sharply on Thursday after earnings updates, with Soitec surging on strong photonics demand linked to artificial intelligence applications, while STMicroelectronics and BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) fell as investors reacted to weaker near-term performance and elevated growth expectations.

Soitec's Surge on AI-Driven Demand

Soitec shares jumped around 23% after the French semiconductor materials supplier beat sales expectations by a wide margin and pointed to accelerating demand for photonics wafers used in artificial intelligence applications.

Revenue Growth and Photonics-SOI Business

The company guided for revenue growth of more than 30% in the second quarter and said revenue from its Photonics-SOI business was expected to more than double from slightly above $100 million in the prior year.

STMicroelectronics and Besi Face Investor Scrutiny

STMicroelectronics' Profit Miss

By contrast, STMicroelectronics fell 15% after reporting quarterly profit below expectations, with investors focused on the pace of recovery in its automotive and industrial markets.

Besi's Revenue and Growth Expectations

Shares in Dutch semiconductor equipment maker Besi also fell around 3% despite strong order bookings after second-quarter revenue came in slightly below expectations. Andrew Gardiner, head of European technology equity research at Citi, said consensus forecasts already assumed strong growth in 2026 and 2027, raising the hurdle for further upside.

Investor Sentiment and Future Revenue Questions

"You're seeing more questions being asked about where's the future revenue going to come from," said Rushabh Amin, multi-asset portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments.

"Twelve months ago the rage was about hyperscalers and the same questions were asked. Now, the semis came into the fold."

Nokia and the Broader Semiconductor Supply Chain

AI Demand and Supply Constraints

Nokia, meanwhile, offered another indication of robust AI-related demand. The Finnish network equipment maker said demand remained strong but that supply constraints persisted in parts of the semiconductor market.

"Demand remains strong, while supply continues to be the main industry constraint, prompting our customers to place longer-term orders," CEO Justin Hotard said in a statement.

Financial Performance and Pricing Pressures

Nokia's shares were little changed despite a second-quarter profit beat. Hotard told Reuters the company was also feeling the impact of rising memory prices as AI customers competed for chip supply.

"Where we have pricing that we can't absorb through a different design, we're passing it on to customers," he said.

Alphabet's Cloud Growth and Capital Spending

Google owner Alphabet earlier this week reported record cloud growth but faced investor scrutiny over a $15 billion increase in planned 2026 capital spending.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Soitec jumped ~23% after beating Q1 revenue forecasts with Photonics‑SOI revenue more than doubling year‑on‑year and guiding full‑year growth above 30%, highlighting booming AI infrastructure demand. (ca.investing.com)
  • STMicroelectronics slid ~15% as Q2 profit missed expectations and Q3 revenue guidance was slightly below consensus, despite its raised ambition for data center revenue to exceed $1 billion in 2026 and over $2 billion in 2027. (live.euronext.com)
  • Besi’s shares declined ~3–4% after Q2 revenue narrowly missed estimates, although order bookings remained strong with a high book‑to‑bill ratio indicating continued demand. (uk.investing.com)
  • Nokia reported strong AI and cloud sales, prompting a Q2 operating profit beat and raised full‑year outlook; its CEO cited persistent semiconductor supply constraints as customers shifted to longer-term orders. (live.euronext.com)
  • Investor caution intensified as consensus already reflects strong growth in 2026–27, raising concerns about where future revenue will come from amid lofty expectations. (in.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Soitec shares surge after recent earnings updates?
Soitec shares jumped around 23% as the company beat sales expectations due to strong photonics demand tied to artificial intelligence applications and forecasted more than 30% revenue growth for the next quarter.
What caused STMicroelectronics and Besi shares to fall?
STMicroelectronics fell 15% after missing profit expectations, while Besi dropped 3% as its revenue came in slightly below expectations despite strong order bookings.
How is AI demand influencing the European semiconductor market?
AI demand is driving strong growth for companies like Soitec and Nokia, particularly for photonics wafers and network equipment, but is also intensifying competition for chip supply and affecting prices.
What are investors concerned about regarding European semiconductor companies?
Investors are cautious about future revenue sources and think growth expectations for 2026 and 2027 are already high, making further upside more challenging.
How is Nokia responding to supply constraints in the semiconductor market?
Nokia reports strong demand but persistent supply issues, leading customers to place longer-term orders, and is adjusting pricing to account for rising memory prices.

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