UK Regulator Seeks Public Input on Proposed ITV-Sky Acquisition Deal
Overview of the ITV-Comcast Acquisition Proposal
Background and Context
LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday it was seeking views on the proposed ITV-Comcast deal.
Status of the Regulatory Process
The move does not mark the launch of a formal investigation into the deal. Comcast's Sky has agreed to buy the broadcast channels and streaming service of Britain's ITV for £1.6 billion.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Muvija M, Editiong by Paul Sandle)