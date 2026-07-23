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UK regulator seeks views on proposed ITV-Sky deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK regulator seeks views on proposed ITV-Sky deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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UK Regulator Seeks Public Input on Proposed ITV-Sky Acquisition Deal

Overview of the ITV-Comcast Acquisition Proposal

Background and Context

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday it was seeking views on the proposed ITV-Comcast deal.

Status of the Regulatory Process

The move does not mark the launch of a formal investigation into the deal. Comcast's Sky has agreed to buy the broadcast channels and streaming service of Britain's ITV for £1.6 billion.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editiong by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • The Competition and Markets Authority launched a public invitation to comment on July 23, 2026—the first step in its merger review process, without opening a formal Phase 1 investigation yet (gov.uk).
  • Sky (owned by Comcast) has agreed to acquire ITV’s Media & Entertainment business—including ITV’s linear channels and streaming platform ITVX—for up to £1.6 billion, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals (corporate.comcast.com).
  • ITV Studios is excluded from the deal and will continue as a standalone UK-listed content producer; completion is expected in H2 2027 after regulatory approval (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What deal is the UK competition regulator seeking views on?
The regulator is seeking views on the proposed ITV-Comcast deal, specifically Sky's agreement to buy ITV's broadcast channels and streaming service.
Has a formal investigation been launched into the ITV-Sky deal?
No, the regulator is currently just seeking views and has not launched a formal investigation into the proposed deal.
How much is Sky proposing to pay for ITV's channels and streaming service?
Sky has agreed to buy ITV's broadcast channels and streaming service for £1.6 billion.
Who is involved in the proposed ITV-Sky deal?
The deal involves Comcast's Sky and Britain's ITV, with Sky looking to acquire ITV's broadcast channels and streaming service.

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