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TotalEnergies to exit Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TotalEnergies to exit Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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TotalEnergies Set to Exit 10% Stake in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project

TotalEnergies' Strategic Move in Russia

Announcement of Stake Exit

By America Hernandez

PARIS, July 23 - French oil major TotalEnergies will exit its stake in the Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday.

Details of the Stake Transfer

The transfer of Total's 10% stake to Nordline, a subsidiary of the plant's majority owner Novatek, will be completed in the short term, he told analysts on a second-quarter results call.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Key Takeaways

  • TotalEnergies’ 10% direct stake (plus ~11.6% indirect via Novatek) gave it ~21.6% economic exposure in Arctic LNG 2; exiting reflects mounting sanction risks and shifting strategy (totalenergies.com)
  • The transfer to Nordline will relieve TotalEnergies of capital obligations and ESG accounting pressures, following earlier decisions to stop booking reserves and to suspend capital injections (totalenergies.com)
  • Arctic LNG 2 is a large-scale LNG project on Russia’s Gydan Peninsula (capacity ~19.8 Mtpa); Total’s exit aligns with broader retreat from Russian energy amid sanctions and geopolitical tensions (totalenergies.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is exiting the Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia?
French oil major TotalEnergies is exiting its stake in the Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia.
How much is TotalEnergies' stake in Arctic LNG 2?
TotalEnergies holds a 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project.
Who will acquire TotalEnergies' stake in Arctic LNG 2?
Nordline, a subsidiary of Novatek, the plant's majority owner, will acquire the stake.
When will the stake transfer be completed?
The transfer of TotalEnergies' stake to Nordline will be completed in the short term.

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