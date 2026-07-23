TotalEnergies Set to Exit 10% Stake in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project
TotalEnergies' Strategic Move in Russia
Announcement of Stake Exit
By America Hernandez
PARIS, July 23 - French oil major TotalEnergies will exit its stake in the Arctic LNG 2 plant in Russia, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday.
Details of the Stake Transfer
The transfer of Total's 10% stake to Nordline, a subsidiary of the plant's majority owner Novatek, will be completed in the short term, he told analysts on a second-quarter results call.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)