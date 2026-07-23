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Tesla's once-bullish tone on robotaxis shifts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla's once-bullish tone on robotaxis shifts  

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Tesla Shifts to Cautious Tone as Robotaxi Expansion Slows in US Cities

Analysis of Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout and Market Impact

By Chris Kirkham and Akash Sriram

Initial Promises and Current Progress

LOS ANGELES, July 23 (Reuters) - A year ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company's robotaxi network would expand at a "hyper-exponential rate" and be available to half the population of the U.S. by the end of 2025.

On Wednesday's earnings call, Musk and his executive team struck a more guarded tone as they fielded analysts' questions about a slower-than-expected rollout.

Since launching a small robotaxi pilot in Austin in June 2025, Tesla has expanded to only a handful of other cities, in Texas and Florida, with service often limited to outlying areas.

Robotaxi Usage and Comparison to Competitors

Tesla said paying customers have traveled 2.5 million miles in its robotaxi service, including 380,000 miles in rides without an in-vehicle safety monitor.

Tesla's unsupervised robotaxi miles remain well below the more than 220 million autonomous miles driven by Waymo through the end of March, underscoring the lead Alphabet's self-driving unit holds in commercial deployment, Forrester analyst Paul Miller said.

Barclays analysts wrote earlier this month that Tesla's perceived advantage in robotaxis is its "ability to scale more rapidly," but instead it "has been seen by many investors as somewhat 'slow.'"

Investor Sentiment and Stock Performance

Investors have valued Tesla on the promise that robotaxis and its Optimus humanoid robots will one day become its primary revenue drivers.

The stock trades at more than 166 times forward earnings estimates, far above the multiples of traditional automakers and Big Tech companies. The stock, which has fallen nearly 17% this year as of last close, was down about 4% in premarket trading.

Challenges Slowing the Rollout

Regulatory and Operational Hurdles

WHY THE ROLLOUT IS SLOWER

Before the Austin launch last year, Musk talked about how Tesla's technology is "a general solution that works anywhere," in contrast to the more deliberate, city-by-city approach of Alphabet's Waymo, the U.S. leader in driverless taxis.

On Wednesday, Musk and other executives delved into the specific details of scaling up robotaxi service in individual cities.

"Regulatory situations are different city by city," said Lars Moravy, Tesla's vice president of vehicle engineering. "The reason we're expanding city by city is to make sure that we're meeting all of those one at a time."

CFO Vaibhav Taneja added "there are different kinks ... not just on the software front, but on the operations front, that we're trying to tackle."

He said the company wants to "sort these things out in a smaller fleet in a controlled manner" before going "really high in terms of deployment."

Fleet Size and Deployment Pace

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan asked why the number of vehicles is still "in the dozens as opposed to hundreds." What is the "roadblock to start adding more vehicles on the ground?" he asked.

Tesla Vice President of AI Ashok Elluswamy said that even with a few vehicles, "you can get a lot of miles out of them."

He said the growth in robotaxi miles driven is "literally exponential. Just it's in the early part of the exponential. That's why it's hard for others to comprehend."

Musk on Wednesday's call reiterated that Tesla is balancing the pace of the expansion with safety. "We want to grow as fast as possible with robotaxi, without harm to anyone."

Geographic Expansion and Service Limitations

In an investor presentation in January, Tesla said that its robotaxis would expand to seven metro areas by the end of June: Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Las Vegas.

Up until Tuesday, Tesla had only launched in three of those cities: Dallas, Houston and Miami, with service limited to outlying sections of Houston and Miami.

The company announced on Tuesday that it was "now in Tampa & Orlando," following several analyst reports ahead of earnings that mentioned the slow expansion.

But the service areas in those cities, like Miami and Houston, were limited to less-trafficked neighborhoods outside the city centers.

Reuters tested out the robotaxi service in the weeks after the Dallas and Houston launches and found long wait times, with sometimes no availability at all.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike Colias and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s robotaxi deployment remains limited to Austin, Dallas, Houston, and now Miami, with other planned cities delayed and still in preparation (ir.tesla.com).
  • Service areas are small and vehicle availability minimal—often only a handful of cars are active in each city, raising concerns that the launches may be more narrative‑driven than operational (electrek.co).
  • By end of March 2026, Waymo surpassed 220 million fully autonomous miles and operates at scale in about 10 U.S. metro areas, highlighting Tesla’s far slower progression (waymo.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Tesla's robotaxi rollout been slower than expected?
Tesla cites regulatory requirements and operational challenges that vary city by city, choosing a controlled and limited expansion to manage these issues before broader deployment.
How does Tesla's robotaxi performance compare to Waymo?
Tesla's robotaxi miles are well below Waymo, which has achieved over 220 million autonomous miles versus Tesla's 2.5 million, highlighting Waymo's commercial lead.
Which cities currently have Tesla robotaxi service?
As of July 2025, Tesla robotaxi service is available in Dallas, Houston, Miami, Tampa, and Orlando, mostly in outlying neighborhoods.
What challenges has Tesla faced in scaling up its robotaxi fleet?
Tesla faces roadblocks such as unique city regulations, software and operational hurdles, and the need to ensure safety with each city-specific deployment.
How has Tesla's robotaxi strategy impacted its stock performance?
Investor concerns about slow robotaxi rollout have contributed to a nearly 17% drop in Tesla's stock price this year, as expectations for rapid expansion were not met.

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