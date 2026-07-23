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London's FTSE 100 muted as miners offset energy gains, ECB decision in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 muted as miners offset energy gains, ECB decision in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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London’s FTSE 100 Stays Flat as Miners Slide, Eyes on ECB Policy Decision

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 was little changed on Thursday as weakness in precious metal miners offset gains in energy shares after higher oil prices, while earnings and the ECB's policy decision remained in focus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.04% to 10,712.83 points by 1050 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 slipped 0.3%.

Sector Performance

Energy Stocks Gain on Oil Price Surge

• The energy stock led gains as oil prices rose after Yemen's Houthis said they struck two Saudi oil tankers, raising fears that disruption to global oil supplies could spread beyond the Strait of Hormuz.[O/R]

Precious Metal Miners Lead Losses

• Limiting gains, the precious metal mining sector, fell 2.5% and led losses sectorally as gold prices dropped on concerns that inflationary pressures could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year. [GOL/]

Monetary Policy in Focus

ECB Policy Decision

• Against a backdrop of mounting inflation concerns, investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision later in the day.

• The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep interest rates unchanged but will hold the door open to another rate hike in September.

Company Highlights

EasyJet Rises Despite Profit Slump

• Among individual stocks, Takeover target easyJet rose 5.5% after the airline's third-quarter profit slumped 70% as the Iran war led to volatile fuel prices and made travellers wary, though earnings beat analysts' estimates and the carrier indicated somewhat clearer skies heading into peak summer.

Jupiter Fund Management Reports Profit Jump

• Jupiter Fund Management fell 2.6% despite the asset-manager reporting a 67% jump in first-half pre-tax profit.

Howden Joinery Maintains Outlook

• Howden Joinery gained 1.6% after the kitchen supplier maintained its annual outlook and said it had hedged fuel costs through year-end.

Government Policy Announcements

Business Rate Cuts for Hospitality Sector

• Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, said he would lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues by 20% from April, his third announcement in three days of measures to help households and businesses.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy stocks rose on higher oil prices following Houthi strikes on Saudi tankers, stoking supply‑risk concerns (live.euronext.com)
  • Precious metal miners dropped as falling gold prices and inflation fears pointed toward potential U.S. rate hikes (live.euronext.com)
  • ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged today but maintain the option of a September hike amid rising energy‑driven inflation risks (ae.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the FTSE 100 little changed today?
Gains in energy shares due to higher oil prices were offset by losses in the precious metal mining sector, keeping the FTSE 100 nearly flat.
How did the ECB policy decision affect UK markets?
Investors were cautious ahead of the ECB's decision, which was expected to keep rates unchanged but leave room for a September hike.
Which sectors impacted the FTSE 100 the most?
Energy shares led gains as oil prices rose, while the mining sector fell significantly as gold prices dropped.
What company news influenced FTSE 100 movement?
EasyJet climbed on better-than-expected earnings, Jupiter Fund Management fell despite higher profits, and Howden Joinery gained after updating its outlook.
What government measures were recently announced for UK businesses?
Britain’s new prime minister announced a 20% reduction in business rates for pubs, clubs, and live music venues starting April.

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