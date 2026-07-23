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Saudi PIF's $55 billion EA deal approved under EU merger rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saudi PIF's $55 billion EA deal approved under EU merger rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Banking Markets

Saudi PIF’s $55 Billion Electronic Arts Deal Wins EU Antitrust Approval

Overview of the Acquisition and Regulatory Approval

Details of the Acquisition

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - A group of investors including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has secured EU antitrust approval for its $55 billion acquisition of video game developer Electronic Arts, the European Commission said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's $1 trillion wealth fund, Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners and private equity firm Silver Lake announced the deal, the largest leveraged buyout in history, in September last year.

EU Antitrust and Competition Review

Commission's Assessment

The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer and had examined the deal under its merger rules, said the acquisition would not raise competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story.

Foreign Subsidies Regulation Scrutiny

The EU executive is also scrutinising the deal under its Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) aimed at preventing unfair non-EU subsidies granted to companies looking to acquire rivals in the 27-country bloc and is seen as a bigger hurdle.

Expected Outcomes and Next Steps

Anticipated Clearance Under Subsidy Rules

PIF is also expected to win EU clearance under EU subsidy rules, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week. The Commission's decision is due by July 30.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by K irsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • EU merger approval secured for the $55 billion EA acquisition, marking it as the largest leveraged buyout ever (live.euronext.com)
  • Deal also undergoing review under the EU’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), with a decision expected by July 30 (investing.com)
  • The acquisition is part of Saudi PIF’s broader strategy to diversify into gaming and entertainment, with EA’s privatization heralding potential shifts in industry dynamics (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main investors in the Electronic Arts acquisition?
The main investors are Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, and private equity firm Silver Lake.
What is the value of the Electronic Arts acquisition deal?
The deal is valued at $55 billion, making it the largest leveraged buyout in history.
Did the EU approve the Saudi PIF's acquisition of Electronic Arts?
Yes, the EU gave antitrust approval for the Saudi PIF-led acquisition of Electronic Arts.
What regulations did the EU use to evaluate the deal?
The EU used its merger rules and is also assessing the deal under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation.
When is the final decision by the European Commission expected?
The European Commission's final decision on the deal is due by July 30.

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