Google Hit With $1 Billion EU Fine Under New Landmark Tech Rules
EU Fines and Regulatory Actions Against Google
By Foo Yun Chee
Details of the Fine
BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said.
Google's Compliance Efforts
However, the U.S. tech giant is likely to avoid fresh fines as EU regulators lauded good progress in its ongoing efforts to comply with the landmark legislation.
Europe's Stance on Big Tech
The fines underscored Europe's determination to prevent Big Tech companies from thwarting rivals, defying U.S. criticism and retaliatory tariff threats.
(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)