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Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google hit with $1 billion EU fine, first under landmark rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Google Hit With $1 Billion EU Fine Under New Landmark Tech Rules

EU Fines and Regulatory Actions Against Google

By Foo Yun Chee

Details of the Fine

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google was fined a total of €890 million ($1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said.

Google's Compliance Efforts

However, the U.S. tech giant is likely to avoid fresh fines as EU regulators lauded good progress in its ongoing efforts to comply with the landmark legislation.

Europe's Stance on Big Tech

The fines underscored Europe's determination to prevent Big Tech companies from thwarting rivals, defying U.S. criticism and retaliatory tariff threats.

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Google’s €890 million fine is the first significant penalty under the DMA, marking a new era in EU Big Tech regulation, with fines reaching up to 10% of global turnover (digital-markets-act.ec.europa.eu).
  • EU regulators noted meaningful progress by Google toward complying with DMA obligations—particularly around opening access to services for rivals—which could shield it from additional fines (investing.com).
  • This enforcement underscores Europe’s resolve to curb anti‑competitive conduct by dominant digital platforms, reinforcing the effectiveness of the DMA amidst geopolitical pushback (digital-markets-act.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Google fined by the European Union?
Google was fined for violating EU rules designed to limit the power of Big Tech companies.
How much is the fine Google received from the EU?
Google was fined €890 million, equivalent to $1 billion.
What is the reason Google may avoid further fines?
EU regulators praised Google's progress in complying with landmark legislation, reducing the likelihood of new penalties.
What is the significance of this fine for Big Tech in Europe?
The fine demonstrates Europe's intent to prevent Big Tech from hindering competitors and shows regulatory determination.

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