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Spanish minister enters race to lead UN labour agency, amid US funding concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish minister enters race to lead UN labour agency, amid US funding concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Spain Nominates Yolanda Diaz to Lead UN Labour Agency Amid US Funding Crisis

Spain's Nomination and the International Labour Organization's Financial Challenges

By Olivia Le Poidevin and Emma Farge

Yolanda Diaz's Nomination and Background

GENEVA, July 23 (Reuters) - Spain on Thursday nominated Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz to head the United Nations labour agency, potentially making her the first woman to lead the organisation, as it faces a financial crisis over U.S. non-payments. 

The Spanish government said Diaz's candidacy for the top job at the International Labour Organization reflected her record of labour reforms, including measures that have helped reduce temporary employment and contributed to record levels of employment in Spain.

Labour Reforms and Achievements

"Yolanda Díaz has driven some of the most significant labour and social reforms of recent years, all of them achieved through social dialogue and resulting in 30 agreements," it said in a statement. 

Diaz, who founded the multi-party left-wing coalition Sumar in 2023, is credited with substantially raising the minimum wage, although her relations with Spain's business lobby have progressively soured. She has also yet to deliver on a promise to shorten the working week.

The ILO Leadership Race

Diaz is expected to challenge incumbent Director-General Gilbert Houngbo of Togo for the top job at the Geneva-based agency, which sets international labour standards and promotes workers' rights across its 187 member states.

Houngbo's term ends in 2027, and an election is scheduled for November this year.

The ILO did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Financial Crisis Facing the ILO

US Non-Payment and Its Impact

The organisation faces mounting financial pressure, as the U.S. has outlined plans to not pay its contributions for the next fiscal year. Long the ILO's largest contributor, the U.S. owes 257 million Swiss francs ($315 million) in assessed contributions and arrears as of July 17.  

Houngbo has faced criticism from staff and member states over plans to reform the organisation and respond to its cash-flow shortfall.

International and European Response

A senior diplomat told Reuters that Diaz's candidature would get support from many European states.

Earlier this month, the White House backed a House spending bill for the next fiscal year, which ends in September 2027, that eliminates U.S. funding for several international organisations including the ILO, as part of broader cuts affecting bodies such as UNESCO, the World Health Organization and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The U.S. Mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

ILO's Cost-Cutting Measures

Reuters reported in June that the agency has rescinded the appointment of a U.S. official to a senior leadership role because of delays in U.S. payments, highlighting the cash-flow problems that have forced it to cut 120 jobs, freeze hiring and implement other cost-cutting measures.

About the International Labour Organization

Founded in 1919, the ILO is unique within the U.N. system in bringing together governments, employers and workers through a tripartite structure to develop global labour standards.

($1 = 0.8146 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin and Emma Farge in Geneva; Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo Gonzalez in Madrid; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s Second Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister, has been formally nominated to lead the ILO; if elected, she’d be both the first woman and first Spaniard to hold the post (lamoncloa.gob.es).
  • Her candidacy is backed by a record of labour reforms achieved through tripartite social dialogue, including a historic reduction in temporary employment, record employment figures, the 'rider law', and increases to the minimum wage (lamoncloa.gob.es).
  • The ILO faces a looming financial crisis as the U.S., its largest State contributor, plans to withhold funding for the next fiscal year, creating arrears of 257 million Swiss francs (~$315 million) and prompting job cuts and cost‑saving measures (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Spain nominated to lead the UN labour agency?
Spain has nominated Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz to head the International Labour Organization (ILO).
Why is the ILO facing a financial crisis?
The ILO is experiencing a financial crisis due to the United States' outlined plans to withhold its contributions for the next fiscal year.
What are some of Yolanda Diaz's key achievements?
Yolanda Diaz is credited with significant labour reforms in Spain, notably reducing temporary employment and raising the minimum wage.
How much does the US currently owe the ILO in contributions and arrears?
As of July 17, the US owes the ILO 257 million Swiss francs ($315 million) in assessed contributions and arrears.

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