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UK factory orders remain in doldrums, cost pressures jump, CBI says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK factory orders remain in doldrums, cost pressures jump, CBI says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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UK Factory Orders Fall Sharply; Cost Pressures at Highest Since 2022, Says CBI

CBI Survey Reveals Mounting Challenges for British Manufacturers

Factory Orders Decline at Fastest Rate Since Pandemic

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British manufacturing orders continued to deteriorate in July at the joint-fastest rate since September 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey on Thursday that also showed cost pressures rose.

The Confederation of British Industry's monthly order books balance held at -45 in July, its joint-lowest since the pandemic.

Industry Response to Economic Pressures

"We're seeing manufacturers being squeezed from both sides. Costs continue to climb while weak demand limits their ability to raise prices – leaving firms to absorb the pressure through shrinking margins, weaker investment and further cuts to employment," said Ben Jones, CBI lead economist.  

"If the new administration is serious about re-industrialising Britain, restoring industrial competitiveness must be one of its first priorities."

Cost Pressures Reach Highest Levels Since 2022

The CBI's quarterly data showed a rapid rise in cost pressure for manufacturers in the three months to July, with unit costs jumping at the fastest pace since the three months to October 2022.

Outlook for Output and Future Expectations

The monthly data showed expectations for output in the next three months rose slightly to -30 from -31 in June.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • July order‑books balance remained at –45, the joint‑lowest since September 2020, signaling continued demand weakness
  • Unit cost pressures jumped sharply—rising at the fastest pace since the three months to October 2022—intensifying margin squeeze
  • Output expectations modestly improved to –30 from –31 in June, but weak orders and rising costs threaten profitability, investment and employment

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the latest CBI survey reveal about UK factory orders?
The CBI survey showed British manufacturing orders continued to decline in July, matching the fastest rate of deterioration since September 2020.
How are cost pressures impacting UK manufacturers?
Manufacturers are facing rising costs, limiting their ability to raise prices and forcing them to absorb pressures through shrinking margins, weaker investment, and job cuts.
What is the current CBI order books balance for July?
The CBI order books balance held at -45 in July, matching its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.
What are the future output expectations for UK manufacturing?
Expectations for output in the next three months rose slightly to -30 from -31 in June, indicating ongoing weakness.
What does the CBI recommend for restoring UK's industrial competitiveness?
The CBI advises that restoring industrial competitiveness should be a top priority for the new administration to support re-industrialising Britain.

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