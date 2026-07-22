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German cabinet to approve startup strategy to boost their competitiveness - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German cabinet to approve startup strategy to boost their competitiveness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Startups venture capital Government Policy

German Cabinet Approves Startup Strategy to Boost Access and Competitiveness

Germany's New Startup Strategy: Key Measures and Impacts

Overview of the Cabinet's Approval

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet is expected to approve a comprehensive startup strategy on Wednesday aimed at improving access to finance, attracting skilled workers and cutting bureaucracy for newly founded companies, according to a government paper seen by Reuters.

Main Features of the Startup Strategy

Comprehensive Measures to Strengthen Startups

• The 36-page strategy, led by the economy ministry, contains 152 measures to strengthen innovative startups and help more young firms scale up and remain in Germany.

Record Growth in Startup Formation

• The plan comes after a record 3,053 startups were founded in Germany in the first half of 2026, up 52% from the second half of 2025.

Startups as Growing Employers

• Startups are also becoming more important as employers, with 522,000 people working for them in 2024, 26% more than four years earlier.

Challenges and Strategic Goals

Turning Startups into Growth Companies

• The paper says Germany still struggles to turn successful startups into growth companies: venture capital investment reached €7.2 billion in 2025, far below levels in the United States and Britain.

Mobilising Private Capital

• The strategy aims to mobilise more private capital for sectors including technology, biotechnology and defence.

Future Fund Extension

Government-Backed Venture Capital Initiatives

• The Future Fund — a German government-backed venture capital programme launched in 2021 — will be extended beyond 2030.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Christian Kraemer; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Record‑high startup activity: 3,053 new startups in H1 2026, up 52% from H2 2025, with over a third in AI‑related fields (startupverband.de)
  • Venture capital challenges: €7.2 billion invested in 2025—stable but lagging behind UK, France and especially US—with AI and security sectors outperforming (kfw.de)
  • Policy response: Strategy includes extending the Future Fund beyond 2030 and mobilizing private capital in tech, biotech and defense to help scale startups domestically

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the German startup strategy?
The new German startup strategy consists of 152 measures to improve access to finance, attract skilled workers, and reduce bureaucracy for startups.
Why is the German government focusing on startups?
Startups play an increasingly important role in employment and innovation, with 522,000 people working in the sector in 2024, a 26% rise over four years.
How many startups were founded in Germany in 2026?
A record 3,053 startups were founded in Germany in the first half of 2026, up 52% from the previous half year.
What challenges do German startups face?
German startups often struggle to scale and secure sufficient venture capital, with investment far below levels in the US and UK.
What is the Future Fund in Germany?
The Future Fund is a government-backed venture capital program launched in 2021, now extended beyond 2030 to support startup growth.

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