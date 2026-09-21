Zelenskiy Meets CIA Chief Ratcliffe at Ireland’s Shannon Airport, Sources Reveal
Key Details of the Unexpected Meeting
Background of the Encounter
UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. CIA chief John Ratcliffe at Shannon Airport in Ireland, two people familiar with the matter said.
Timing and Circumstances
The meeting took place on Monday, one of the sources said. The other source said the pair spoke while their planes were being refueled without specifying a date. Both sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, declined to disclose details of their conversation.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Nick Zieminski)