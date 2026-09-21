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Zelenskiy and US spy chief Ratcliffe meet in Ireland, sources say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy and US spy chief Ratcliffe meet in Ireland, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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headlines International Relations Politics

Zelenskiy Meets CIA Chief Ratcliffe at Ireland’s Shannon Airport, Sources Reveal

Key Details of the Unexpected Meeting

Background of the Encounter

UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. CIA chief John Ratcliffe at Shannon Airport in Ireland, two people familiar with the matter said.

Timing and Circumstances

The meeting took place on Monday, one of the sources said. The other source said the pair spoke while their planes were being refueled without specifying a date. Both sources, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, declined to disclose details of their conversation.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • The meeting occurred at Shannon Airport in Ireland, reportedly on Monday, amid aircraft refueling operations.
  • CIA Director John Ratcliffe is intensifying his diplomatic engagement in the Russia–Ukraine conflict, including recent covert outreach in Moscow suggesting a possible expanded mediation role (irishtimes.com).
  • Shannon Airport has historical significance as a discreet transit point for high-level officials, underscoring the strategic and low-profile nature of the meeting (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Zelenskiy and CIA chief Ratcliffe meet?
They met at Shannon Airport in Ireland.
Who confirmed the meeting between Zelenskiy and John Ratcliffe?
Two people familiar with the matter confirmed the meeting.
When did the meeting between Zelenskiy and Ratcliffe reportedly take place?
The meeting took place on a Monday, though no specific date was given.
Were the details of Zelenskiy and Ratcliffe's conversation disclosed?
No, both sources declined to disclose details of their conversation.
Why did the meeting take place at Shannon Airport?
Their planes were being refueled at the time of the meeting.

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