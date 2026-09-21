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Moldovan leaders say will seek parliament's ok to declare energy, water emergency - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moldovan leaders say will seek parliament's ok to declare energy, water emergency

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Moldovan Leaders Request Emergency Powers Amid Energy and Water Crisis

Government Response to Dniester River Crisis

By Alexander Tanas

Request for State of Emergency

CHISINAU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Moldova's pro-European leaders said on Monday that they were asking parliament to declare a state of emergency for energy and water supply in connection with dangerously low levels on the Dniester River it shares with Ukraine.

Prime Minister's Statement

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, writing on social media after a meeting of Moldova's Security Council, said the government would present the appeal to the chamber on Tuesday to give the administration the powers needed to tackle difficulties.

He said giving the government a free hand to act was critical as Moldova secured much of its gas, oil and electricity from outside the country.

Immediate Government Actions

"We can't afford to wait for a crisis to start looking for solutions. This will give the government the necessary tools to step in at the first sign of need—and only where it's truly necessary," Tofan wrote.

"The government will be ready to provide the economy and citizens with water, electricity, and heat, and vulnerable households with the support they need."

Presidential Leadership and EU Ambitions

President Maia Sandu, who has spearheaded a drive for Moldova to join the European Union by 2030, had earlier chaired the Security Council meeting and said its members had recommended introducing emergency regulations quickly.

"The share of renewable energy sources has increased, but we still don't have the necessary capacity to cover consumption during peak hours," she told a press conference.

"However, we need to be ready for any changes and provide solutions, no matter what is going on outside the country."

Background and Recent Developments

Ongoing Concerns Over Dniester River

Moldova's government has been concerned with low levels on the Dniester for months.

Joint Actions with Ukraine

A joint meeting of Moldovan and Ukrainian experts last month reduced flows through the Dniester hydropower station in southern Ukraine to permit irrigation of crops in Moldova.

Impact of Russian Attack

The situation on the Dniester was further complicated last March by a Russian attack on the hydropower plant that triggered an oil spill and polluted water systems in Moldova.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Ron Popeski; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Vasile Tofan will ask MPs on Sept 22 to approve emergency powers targeting energy and water shortages due to low Dniester River flow.
  • Moldovan authorities have already been operating under energy and hydrological alert since late July, with measures like import coordination, water usage restrictions, and alternative supply sources.
  • Since August, the Dniester has hit historic low inflows—dropping as low as 42 m³/s—prompting joint Ukraine‑Moldova adjustments to water releases and stricter water conservation protocols.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Moldova requesting a state of emergency for energy and water?
Moldova is facing dangerously low levels on the Dniester River, impacting energy and water supplies, prompting leaders to seek emergency powers.
What actions will the Moldovan government take during the emergency?
The government will gain powers to intervene early, ensuring water, electricity, heat, and support for vulnerable households.
How has the Dniester River’s condition affected Moldova?
Reduced river levels and a previous oil spill have threatened irrigation, water supply, and hydropower, increasing concerns for Moldova's energy security.
What role does the Dniester River play in Moldova's energy supply?
The Dniester feeds hydropower stations jointly managed with Ukraine, crucial for Moldova's electricity and water provision.
How does Moldova plan to handle future energy crises?
Moldova aims to act proactively through emergency regulations and increased reliance on renewable energy, while seeking EU integration.

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