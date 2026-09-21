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British PM Andy Burnham seeks resolution to dispute over Diego Garcia base - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British PM Andy Burnham seeks resolution to dispute over Diego Garcia base

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Politics International Relations security Diplomacy

British PM Burnham Pursues Solution to Diego Garcia Base Dispute with US and Mauritius

Ongoing Negotiations Over Diego Garcia Military Base

By Elizabeth Piper

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Monday he was determined to find a resolution to the disputed status of a U.S.-British military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia.

Background of the Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal

Britain last year agreed a deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than two centuries of control, while retaining a 99-year lease over its biggest island, Diego Garcia, and its strategic military base.

US Opposition and Legislative Challenges

But the legislation required to implement the agreement was paused because of opposition from the United States with U.S. President Donald Trump describing the deal earlier this year as a "big mistake".

Diplomatic Efforts and Statements

Speaking to reporters on the way to New York for a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Burnham said he would work with Mauritius and the United States to find a solution, acknowledging that no agreement had yet been reached.

Security Importance of Diego Garcia

"We remain determined to secure the long-term operation of the base, which is crucial to our security and that of our allies," he said.

Meetings with Mauritian Leadership

Earlier, Burnham spoke to his Mauritian counterpart, Navin Ramgoolam, and they agreed their foreign ministers should meet at the U.N. General Assembly, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Commitment to Resolution

"The assurance I gave was I will work towards a resolution," Burnham said. "At the moment we don't have that, but I gave an assurance that I would commit to working towards one".

Future of the Treaty and Financial Arrangements

While Britain has already signed the treaty with Mauritius, the bill needed to enact the handover has yet to complete its passage through the British parliament.

Terms of the Lease and Payments

Under the deal negotiated by Burnham's predecessor, Britain would retain control of Diego Garcia base for almost a century in return for payments to Mauritius worth 101 million pounds ($134.99 million) per year - calculated to be worth 3.4 billion pounds over the lifetime of the deal.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7482 pounds)

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham aims to work with Mauritius and the US to secure the long‑term operation of Diego Garcia, despite legislative delays in the UK Parliament.
  • The 2025 UK–Mauritius treaty, which would cede the Chagos Archipelago but lease Diego Garcia for 99 years, is on hold due to US President Trump’s opposition.
  • Diego Garcia is a strategically vital joint UK‑US military base in the Indian Ocean, essential for regional security and global power projection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the Diego Garcia military base?
The UK retains a 99-year lease for the Diego Garcia base despite an agreement to cede the Chagos Islands' sovereignty to Mauritius.
Why has the legislation to implement the UK-Mauritius agreement been paused?
The legislation has been paused due to opposition from the United States, with President Trump calling the deal a 'big mistake.'
What assurance has Prime Minister Andy Burnham given regarding the base dispute?
PM Burnham pledged to work with both Mauritius and the US to secure a long-term resolution on the Diego Garcia base.
What financial arrangements were made with Mauritius regarding Diego Garcia?
The UK agreed to make payments to Mauritius worth 101 million pounds annually, totaling 3.4 billion pounds over the 99-year deal.
What role are foreign ministers expected to play in resolving the dispute?
The UK and Mauritius foreign ministers are to meet at the UN General Assembly to discuss potential solutions to the dispute.

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