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Poland starts military aviation operations amid Russian strikes on Ukraine, army says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Poland Commences Military Aviation Operations as Russia Strikes Ukraine

Poland's Military Response to Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Initiation of Military Aviation Operations

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Poland has commenced military aviation operations in its airspace as Russia carries out aerial attacks on Ukraine, the Polish army said on Monday.

Objectives and Preventive Measures

The operations are preventive and aimed at securing the airspace, with ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance at a state of readiness, the army added.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland’s military launched preventive air operations on September 19, deploying aircraft, radar reconnaissance and ground‑based air defence systems to secure its airspace amid Russian aerial strikes on Ukraine.
  • The measures were precautionary and temporary; the Polish army confirmed no violations of its airspace during the operation. (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • This action follows earlier alerts—including on September 17—when Polish jets were scrambled, sirens sounded and airports briefly suspended operations amid Russian drone and missile proximity. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Poland commenced military aviation operations?
Poland began military aviation operations as a preventive measure in response to Russia's aerial attacks on Ukraine, aiming to secure its airspace.
What measures has the Polish army implemented?
The Polish army has raised the readiness of ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance.
Are the operations a direct response to Russian activities?
Yes, the operations are in response to ongoing Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine.
What is the main goal of Poland's military aviation operations?
The main goal is to secure Polish airspace and prevent potential threats due to the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

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