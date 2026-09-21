Poland Commences Military Aviation Operations as Russia Strikes Ukraine
Poland's Military Response to Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Initiation of Military Aviation Operations
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Poland has commenced military aviation operations in its airspace as Russia carries out aerial attacks on Ukraine, the Polish army said on Monday.
Objectives and Preventive Measures
The operations are preventive and aimed at securing the airspace, with ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance at a state of readiness, the army added.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)