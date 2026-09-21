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Not the time to soften stance over Belarus, Lithuania says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Not the time to soften stance over Belarus, Lithuania says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Sanctions European Union Belarus Geopolitics

Lithuania Urges EU to Keep Belarus Sanctions Due to Ongoing Security Threats

EU Sanctions on Belarus: Lithuania's Position and Ongoing Security Concerns

By John Irish

Background on Sanctions and Recent Developments

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Union has no reason to ease sanctions on Belarus, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Monday, arguing that President Alexander Lukashenko's government continues to repress opponents, violate human rights and back Russia's war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that Washington was working on a deal to purchase potash from Belarus, a key sector sanctioned by the EU.

The comments came a week after his administration negotiated the release of political prisoners in Belarus in return for some sanctions lifting, the latest in a year of talks between the two sides.

The US diplomacy is sensitive because Lukashenko, in charge of the former Soviet state since 1994, has long been shunned by the West for repressing his opponents and supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Lithuania's Call for Continued Pressure

"Of course we would prefer to coordinate on sanctions policy as it is the most effective way to do this, but EU sanctions policy is a bit different," Kęstutis Budrys told Reuters in an interview at the UN General Assembly. "We do not see any reasons why our position on Belarus should soften as Belarus is not changing its behaviour."

The comments underscore a growing transatlantic divergence in approach toward Belarus.

Support for Political Prisoners and Sanctions Effectiveness

While Budrys welcomed the release of prisoners, of which he said there remained about 1,000, and Vilnius would continue to provide assistance when they were freed, he said the EU should continue applying pressure on both the Belarusian and Russian governments, arguing that sanctions remained effective.

"We see how Lukashenko tries to find ways to get rid of them, and it means that we have to continue," he said.

"On our side, we have to be very exact and continue what works, and that is the pressure on the regime," he said.

Security Threats and Hybrid Attacks

The minister, whose country borders Belarus, said Minsk continued to pose a security challenge to the bloc, accusing it of orchestrating hybrid attacks against EU member states.

He cited what he described as the weaponisation of migration flows, particularly affecting Lithuania, Poland and Latvia, as well as smuggling operations, balloon incursions and other activities aimed at undermining European security.

"They are one of the major sources of hybrid activities against the European Union," he said.

Future of EU Sanctions on Belarus

The EU's current sanctions framework on Belarus remains in force until February 2027.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • EU sanctions on Belarus are extended until 28 February 2027 and target both human rights abuses and hybrid threats including migration, balloon incursions and cyberattacks. (consilium.europa.eu)
  • Lithuania’s FM Kęstutis Budrys emphasized that Belarus’s behavior remains unchanged—continuing repression and support for Russia—so the EU should keep up pressure rather than soften its stance. (consilium.europa.eu)
  • U.S. President Trump is pursuing a potash purchase deal with Belarus, raising concerns about a weakening western unity in sanctions policy; Lithuania argues coordination is ideal, but Russia-linked risks remain. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Lithuania oppose easing EU sanctions on Belarus?
Lithuania argues that Belarus continues to repress opponents, violate human rights, and support Russia's war in Ukraine, justifying the continuation of EU sanctions.
What actions has the Belarusian government taken to prompt EU sanctions?
Belarus has been accused of repressing political opponents, human rights violations, and participating in hybrid attacks against EU member states, including weaponising migration flows.
What is the current EU sanctions framework on Belarus?
The EU's current sanctions framework on Belarus remains in force until February 2027.
How does the US approach differ from the EU on Belarus sanctions?
The US has negotiated the release of political prisoners in Belarus in exchange for some sanctions relief, showing a more flexible approach compared to the EU.
What security challenges does Belarus pose to the European Union?
Lithuania accuses Belarus of orchestrating hybrid attacks, such as smuggling and balloon incursions, aimed at undermining European security.

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