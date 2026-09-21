EU Continues Sanctions Talks on Russian Billionaires and Moscow-Linked Entities
Ongoing EU Deliberations on Sanctions Policy
Background on Sanctions Against Russian Billionaires
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European Union countries are continuing deliberations on a proposed deal what would lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman but ensure thousands of other individuals and organisations remain sanctioned, diplomats said on Monday.
Current Status of Negotiations
One EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said ambassadors from the EU's 27 member countries would resume talks in Brussels with the aim of reaching an agreement on Tuesday morning.
Reporting and Editorial Oversight
(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Editing by Franklin Paul)