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EU continues talks on renewal of Russia sanctions, diplomats say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU continues talks on renewal of Russia sanctions, diplomats say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Europe

EU Continues Sanctions Talks on Russian Billionaires and Moscow-Linked Entities

Ongoing EU Deliberations on Sanctions Policy

Background on Sanctions Against Russian Billionaires

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - European Union countries are continuing deliberations on a proposed deal what would lift sanctions on Russia-linked billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman but ensure thousands of other individuals and organisations remain sanctioned, diplomats said on Monday.

Current Status of Negotiations

One EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said ambassadors from the EU's 27 member countries would resume talks in Brussels with the aim of reaching an agreement on Tuesday morning.

Reporting and Editorial Oversight

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • The Irish EU presidency proposed a 36‑month extension of the sanctions regime in exchange for delisting Usmanov and Fridman, breaking the renewal impasse (euronews.com).
  • France pushed for Usmanov’s delisting amid pressure tied to the detention of French nationals in Azerbaijan, with Luxembourg linking Fridman’s removal to preserve fairness (internazionale.it).
  • Ukraine condemned the move, warning it sends the wrong signal amid ongoing war, while the three‑year renewal marks a major shift from the usual six‑ or 12‑month cycle (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the EU's current sanctions talks?
The EU is deliberating on a proposal to lift sanctions on Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman while maintaining restrictions on thousands of other entities.
Who are the Russian individuals mentioned in the EU sanctions discussions?
The Russian billionaires specifically mentioned are Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman.
Where are the EU diplomats holding their sanctions talks?
EU diplomats are holding talks in Brussels.
When are EU ambassadors expected to resume their sanctions discussions?
EU ambassadors plan to resume talks with the aim of reaching an agreement on Tuesday morning.
Will all sanctions on Russian individuals be lifted as part of the proposal?
No, the proposal considers lifting sanctions on specific individuals but would keep measures in place for thousands of others.

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