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Verdict expected this week for suspected mastermind of Caruana Galizia murder - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Verdict expected this week for suspected mastermind of Caruana Galizia murder

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Verdict Expected This Week in Yorgen Fenech's Caruana Galizia Murder Trial

Final Phase of High-Profile Murder Trial

VALLETTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The jury trial of a Maltese businessman accused of masterminding the car bomb murder of prominent anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia entered its final phase on Monday, as the presiding judge started her summing up.

Yorgen Fenech, 44, is accused of complicity to murder Caruana Galizia in October 2017, a killing that shocked Europe and set off a political firestorm in Malta as well as focusing international attention on its police and judiciary.

Fenech could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of complicity to murder, and up to 18 years if found guilty of a lesser charge of criminal association to commit murder.

A verdict is expected this week.

Key Testimonies and Allegations

Fenech Points Finger at Ex-Premier's Chief of Staff

During the trial, which started on July 1, alleged murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma, who turned state's evidence, said Fenech had ordered the murder, funded it, and also paid for the legal defence of the hitmen.

The jury heard that Fenech had wanted Caruana Galizia killed because she was about to reveal information about him.

Fenech has denied the accusations, and his defence instead pointed fingers at his former close friend Keith Schembri, former chief of staff of then-prime minister Joseph Muscat and a target of Caruana Galizia’s blogs.

Political Fallout and Police Investigation

Muscat, who was never linked to the murder, stepped down in January 2020 due to the political fallout from the assassination.

The police said during the trial that Schembri had never been a suspect, and he has denied any role in the murder.

Closing Arguments

Winding up the case against Fenech over the weekend, prosecutor Anthony Vella said Fenech “has blood on his hands”, and that Fenech had admitted to handing cash to Theuma.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca alleged that “all roads lead to Keith (Schembri)”, and accused the police of not investigating him properly. “All bridges leading to Keith were burnt and so a bridge had to be built to Yorgen Fenech,” he said.

Three men who placed and set off the bomb, and two men who supplied it, have already been convicted and are serving long prison sentences.

(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; editing by Alvise Armellini and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The trial concluded with Madam Justice Edwina Grima beginning her summing up after 52 days of evidence and submissions; the jury now begins deliberations this week (theshiftnews.com).
  • Fenech is charged with complicity in the October 16, 2017 car‑bomb assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and with criminal association; prosecution alleges he paid middleman Melvin Theuma €150,000 to hire the killers (theshiftnews.com).
  • If convicted of complicity in murder, Fenech could receive a life sentence; the lesser criminal‑association charge carries up to 18 years (though earlier public sources noted prosecutors sought up to 20–30 years) (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yorgen Fenech and what is he accused of?
Yorgen Fenech is a Maltese businessman accused of masterminding the 2017 car bomb murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
What is the expected verdict timeline for the Caruana Galizia case?
The verdict for Yorgen Fenech in the Caruana Galizia murder trial is expected this week.
Who testified against Yorgen Fenech during the trial?
Melvin Theuma, alleged middleman who turned state's evidence, testified that Fenech ordered and funded the murder.
What sentences could Yorgen Fenech face if convicted?
Fenech could be sentenced to life in prison for complicity to murder, or up to 18 years for criminal association.
Has anyone else been convicted in relation to the Caruana Galizia murder?
Three men who set off the bomb and two who supplied it have already been convicted and are serving long sentences.

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