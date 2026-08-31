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Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Swiss Lawmakers Pass UBS Capital Concessions as New Banking Rules Loom

Swiss Lawmakers Debate UBS Capital Requirements Amid Regulatory Changes

Background: UBS Capital Requirements and Government Proposals

BERN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Swiss lawmakers on Monday said UBS should back its foreign subsidiaries with 50% in Common Equity Tier 1 capital, a blow for the government, which has sought 100% CET1 backing.   The economic affairs and taxation committee of the upper house of parliament, looking into banking regulations in the wake of the Credit Suisse collapse, said UBS should be allowed to use cheaper Additional Tier 1 capital to make up the other 50% to achieve full capitalisation of its units abroad.

Balancing Taxpayer Protection and Bank Competitiveness

Lawmakers have tried to balance protecting taxpayers from a future banking crisis against the bank's concerns that tougher capital requirements could undermine its competitiveness, considering several less costly compromise proposals.

Government's Push for Financial Stability

The Swiss government wants UBS to hold about $20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier 1 capital to bolster financial stability after its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse in 2023.

UBS Response and Industry Concerns

UBS's Arguments Against Stricter Requirements

But UBS has argued the requirement is excessive, would undermine its competitiveness and damage Switzerland's banking sector.

Next Steps in the Legislative Process

Parliamentary Voting and Potential Challenges

The proposals for new banking regulations from the committee now have to be voted on in the upper house before being examined by the lower house committee and chamber, where UBS could face a tougher reception.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, writing by John RevillEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The Swiss upper‑house committee proposal is a significant retreat from the government’s plan for full CET1 backing, potentially reducing UBS’s extra equity burden by billions.
  • UBS welcomed the move, citing its lower cost versus full CET1, though regulators like SNB still support stricter rules.
  • The proposal must now clear a vote in the upper house before proceeding to the lower chamber, where tougher scrutiny is expected.

Frequently Asked Questions

What capital requirement did the Swiss parliamentary committee propose for UBS foreign subsidiaries?
The committee proposed UBS should back its foreign subsidiaries with 50% in Common Equity Tier 1 capital instead of the 100% sought by the government.
What additional capital can UBS use to meet the full capitalisation of foreign units?
UBS can use cheaper Additional Tier 1 capital to make up the other 50% required for full capitalisation of its foreign units.
Why is Switzerland reviewing banking capital regulations for UBS?
Switzerland is reviewing regulations after Credit Suisse's collapse in 2023, aiming to boost financial stability and protect taxpayers.
What concerns has UBS raised about stricter capital requirements?
UBS argues that higher capital requirements are excessive, may undermine its competitiveness, and could harm Switzerland's banking sector.
What is the next step for the proposed capital regulation for UBS?
The proposal needs to be voted on in the upper house and then examined by the lower house committee and chamber.

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