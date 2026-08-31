Swiss parliamentary committee passes UBS capital concessions

Swiss Lawmakers Pass UBS Capital Concessions as New Banking Rules Loom

Swiss Lawmakers Debate UBS Capital Requirements Amid Regulatory Changes

Background: UBS Capital Requirements and Government Proposals

BERN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Swiss lawmakers on Monday said UBS should back its foreign subsidiaries with 50% in Common Equity Tier 1 capital, a blow for the government, which has sought 100% CET1 backing. The economic affairs and taxation committee of the upper house of parliament, looking into banking regulations in the wake of the Credit Suisse collapse, said UBS should be allowed to use cheaper Additional Tier 1 capital to make up the other 50% to achieve full capitalisation of its units abroad.

Balancing Taxpayer Protection and Bank Competitiveness

Lawmakers have tried to balance protecting taxpayers from a future banking crisis against the bank's concerns that tougher capital requirements could undermine its competitiveness, considering several less costly compromise proposals.

Government's Push for Financial Stability

The Swiss government wants UBS to hold about $20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier 1 capital to bolster financial stability after its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse in 2023.

UBS Response and Industry Concerns

UBS's Arguments Against Stricter Requirements

But UBS has argued the requirement is excessive, would undermine its competitiveness and damage Switzerland's banking sector.

Next Steps in the Legislative Process

Parliamentary Voting and Potential Challenges

The proposals for new banking regulations from the committee now have to be voted on in the upper house before being examined by the lower house committee and chamber, where UBS could face a tougher reception.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, writing by John RevillEditing by Tomasz Janowski)