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Shares skid in Asia as oil, yields stay high - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shares skid in Asia as oil, yields stay high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Finance Markets Economy Stocks interest rates

Asian Shares Slide as Oil Prices Climb and Bond Yields Remain High

Market Reactions to Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Data

By Wayne Cole

Asian Markets Respond to US-Iran Tensions

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Share markets slipped on Monday in Asia as fresh fighting broke out between the United States and Iran, lifting oil prices, while bond yields stayed elevated after investors narrowed the odds on a U.S. rate hike.

Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating Conflict

Brent futures climbed 1.4% to $89.38 a barrel after U.S. forces struck two of Iran's launchers on its island of Larak on Sunday. In response, Iran was attacking U.S. forces stationed in Jordan, Fox News said.

Bond Yields Remain Elevated

The resulting risk to inflation kept bond markets on edge after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh emphasised on Friday the central bank had work to do to control inflation.

Markets reacted by lifting the probability of a September rate increase to 57%, shoving short-term Treasury yields sharply higher and flattening the curve.

Expert Commentary on Rate Hike Prospects

"We continue to expect that a hike won't come until December, though agree that the September meeting is live," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan.

"Moreover, regardless of the exact timing of hikes, Warsh's speech suggested a chair more willing to translate his concern about inflation into a policy tightening."

Upcoming Economic Data and Central Bank Decisions

Key Reports to Watch

Key to the chance of an early hike will be the outcome of Friday's August payrolls report and consumer price data due on September 11.

Analysts are forecasting a bounce of 58,000 in jobs, following July's shock drop of 23,000, with unemployment holding at 4.1%. It would probably need a much weaker outcome to greatly lessen the risk of a September rate move.

Central Bank Actions in Focus

The inflation threat is expected to spur New Zealand's central bank to hike rates for a second straight meeting on Wednesday, while the Bank of Canada is seen on hold, given the damage a trade war with the U.S. could do to the economy.

Global Market Performance

Asian and European Indices

Higher yields combined with geopolitical stress to push Japan's Nikkei down 2.1%, while South Korean stocks fell 2.4%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.7%. 

In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures dropped 0.5%, while DAX futures eased 0.4%. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures dipped 0.3% and Nasdaq futures shed 0.5%.

Dollar and Yen Movements

Dollar Back Above 160 Yen

Inflation and interest rates will be high on the menu when G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.

US-Japan Policy Discussions

In an interview with Reuters on Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he planned to meet the head of the Bank of Japan amid speculation that it, too, will raise interest rates in September.

Analysts argue a series of hikes are needed to shore up the yen, which again slid past 160.00 per dollar on Friday.

Asked about the yen, Bessent said the move was "pretty well contained," suggesting the slide was not disorderly enough to trigger a repeat of joint Japan-U.S. intervention.

The dollar was steady at 160.00 yen, still some way from the July top of 163.99.

Bond and Currency Market Updates

Two-year Treasury yields <U@2YT=RR> held at 4.36%, after jumping almost 12 basis points on Friday. Yields on 30-year bonds were more contained at 5.2080%, with investors taking some comfort from Warsh's emphasis on fighting inflation.

The euro was a shade firmer at $1.1591, having slipped 0.6% on Friday after Warsh's speech.

Data on EU inflation due this week is expected to cement market pricing for another hike from the European Central Bank when it meets on September 10.

Commodities Update

Oil and Gold Prices

In commodity markets, U.S. crude rose 1.3% to $84.50 a barrel. Gold was a fraction firmer at $4,454 an ounce, having shed 3.2% on Friday as yields spiked. [GOL/]  

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose about 1.4% to around $89–$90 a barrel after U.S. forces struck Iranian launchers on Larak Island, triggering geopolitical risk premiums. (apnews.com)
  • Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole comments that the central bank still has “work to do” on inflation elevated expectations for a rate hike, lifting two‑year U.S. Treasury yields to their highest levels in a month. (axios.com)
  • Markets now assign over 50% probability to a September rate increase, although some analysts, such as JPMorgan’s Michael Feroli, still favor a December hike unless incoming payrolls and CPI data weaken. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian shares declining?
Asian shares are slipping due to geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, rising oil prices, and elevated bond yields driven by inflation concerns.
How are oil prices affecting financial markets?
Oil prices are climbing as geopolitical risks disrupt supply, contributing to market volatility and inflation pressure in financial markets.
What is the outlook for US interest rates?
Markets have raised the odds of a US rate hike in September to 57% following signals from the Federal Reserve about ongoing inflation concerns.
Which central banks are expected to change rates soon?
The Federal Reserve is considering a rate hike, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may hike rates, while the Bank of Canada is expected to hold steady.
How are global stock indices performing?
Japan’s Nikkei, South Korean stocks, and major European and US stock futures all declined, reflecting global market unease.

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