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German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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German Minister: No Return to Normality With Russia at G20 Finance Summit

German Finance Minister Comments on Russia's Participation at G20

By Maria Martinez

Context of the G20 Finance Meetings

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Monday the situation with Russia was not "normal", even if Moscow was participating in G20 finance meetings hosted by the U.S. in Asheville, North Carolina.

Escalation of Conflict and Its Impact

"People are dying every day, we have just seen another escalation in the attacks," Klingbeil said. "You cannot simply return to normality."

Russian Delegation's Presence at the Summit

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and representatives of the Russian Central Bank are attending the meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Concerns Over Diplomatic Signals

"I find the signal sent by receiving the Russian finance minister here quite troubling," Klingbeil told reporters in Asheville. "I would have wanted greater clarity from the American side that he should not be received here as a normal guest."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Klingbeil emphasized that Russia’s presence at the G20 shouldn’t signal a return to normality given the daily escalation of conflict in Ukraine, stating “you cannot simply return to normality.” (handelsblatt.com)
  • The attendance of Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank representatives at the G20 finance meetings was described by Klingbeil as a troubling signal, expressing he expected the U.S. to provide greater clarity on their acceptance. (handelsblatt.com)
  • Germany remains firm in its sanctions regime and support for Ukraine, as the EU's 21st sanctions package continues to constrain Russia’s financial and energy capabilities. (finance.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the German Finance Minister say about Russia's presence at G20 meetings?
Lars Klingbeil stated that the situation with Russia is not 'normal', even with Russia attending G20 finance meetings in the U.S.
Who is representing Russia at the G20 finance meetings?
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and representatives of the Russian Central Bank are attending the meetings.
Where are the G20 finance ministers meetings taking place?
The meetings are being hosted in Asheville, North Carolina, United States.
Why does Lars Klingbeil find Russia's attendance troubling?
He finds it troubling due to ongoing escalations and violence, and wishes the U.S. had signaled that Russia should not be received as a normal guest.
What concern did Klingbeil express regarding the U.S. position?
He wanted greater clarity from the American side that Russia should not be treated as a normal guest at the G20 finance meetings.

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