German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia

German Minister: No Return to Normality With Russia at G20 Finance Summit

German Finance Minister Comments on Russia's Participation at G20

By Maria Martinez

Context of the G20 Finance Meetings

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Monday the situation with Russia was not "normal", even if Moscow was participating in G20 finance meetings hosted by the U.S. in Asheville, North Carolina.

Escalation of Conflict and Its Impact

"People are dying every day, we have just seen another escalation in the attacks," Klingbeil said. "You cannot simply return to normality."

Russian Delegation's Presence at the Summit

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and representatives of the Russian Central Bank are attending the meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Concerns Over Diplomatic Signals

"I find the signal sent by receiving the Russian finance minister here quite troubling," Klingbeil told reporters in Asheville. "I would have wanted greater clarity from the American side that he should not be received here as a normal guest."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Kevin Liffey)