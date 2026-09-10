Zelenskiy Visits Canada to Discuss Air Defences and Winter Preparations
Main Focus of Zelenskiy's Visit to Canada
Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said support for Ukraine's air defences and winter preparation would be the main focus of his visit in Canada, as he arrived in the country.
Planned Meetings and Agreements
Zelenskiy added that "important meetings and agreements" were planned for the visit, during which he would meet Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Alex Richardson)