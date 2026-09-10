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Zelenskiy, arriving in Canada, says air defences and winter preparation in focus - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy, arriving in Canada, says air defences and winter preparation in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Politics International security

Zelenskiy Visits Canada to Discuss Air Defences and Winter Preparations

Main Focus of Zelenskiy's Visit to Canada

Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said support for Ukraine's air defences and winter preparation would be the main focus of his visit in Canada, as he arrived in the country.

Planned Meetings and Agreements

Zelenskiy added that "important meetings and agreements" were planned for the visit, during which he would meet Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy’s visit (September 9–11, 2026) underscores Canada’s ongoing leadership in defence, economic, and energy cooperation with Ukraine. (pm.gc.ca)
  • Main focus areas include bolstering Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and preparing for the upcoming winter, building on prior agreements such as U.S.-Ukraine PAC‑3 Patriot interceptor production licensing. (anews.com.tr)
  • Meetings with Prime Minister Carney include a signing ceremony and joint media event in Calgary, followed by an address to Cabinet members in Banff, aimed at deepening multi-dimensional Canada–Ukraine ties. (pm.gc.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of Zelenskiy's visit to Canada?
The main focus is to seek support for Ukraine's air defences and winter preparations.
Who will Zelenskiy meet during his visit to Canada?
Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.
What outcomes are expected from Zelenskiy's visit to Canada?
Important meetings and agreements are planned during the visit.
Why is winter preparation important for Ukraine?
Winter preparation is crucial for Ukraine to ensure infrastructure and defence readiness during the colder months.

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