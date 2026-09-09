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Headlines

Strike on shopping centre in Sumy in northern Ukraine kills three, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Russian Drone Strike on Sumy Shopping Centre Kills Three, Injures Two

Details of the Attack and Its Aftermath

Incident Overview

Sept 9 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike on a shopping centre in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed three people and injured two, Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Governor's Statement and Immediate Impact

Hryhorov, writing on Telegram, said a fire had broken out, and a photo posted online by the governor showed a badly damaged building and rubble strewn on the ground.

Rescue Efforts

He said rescue teams were tackling the aftermath of the strike.

Background on Sumy Region

Sumy and the surrounding region along the Russian border have long been subject to heavy attacks and Moscow has said it wants to establish a buffer zone in the area.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • The drone strike caused a major fire and significant structural damage at a civilian facility in Sumy, with emergency services actively responding, as reported by Governor Oleh Hryhorov (apnews.com).
  • Sumy and its environs remain under repeated assault due to their proximity to Russia; Moscow has sought to create a buffer zone in the region, intensifying civilian risks (apnews.com).
  • Previous attacks in Sumy—including one in June 2026 that killed three members of the same family—underscore the city’s ongoing vulnerability to Russian drone assaults (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the shopping centre in Sumy?
A Russian drone strike hit a shopping centre in Sumy, northern Ukraine, killing three people and injuring two.
How many casualties were reported in the Sumy strike?
Three people were killed and two were injured according to Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov.
Who reported the Sumy shopping centre attack?
The attack was reported by Sumy's Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov on Telegram.
Is Sumy often targeted in attacks?
Yes, Sumy and surrounding regions near the Russian border have been subject to repeated attacks.
What happened after the strike in Sumy?
A fire broke out and rescue teams responded to deal with the aftermath of the drone strike.

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