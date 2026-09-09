Russian Drone Strike on Sumy Shopping Centre Kills Three, Injures Two

Details of the Attack and Its Aftermath

Incident Overview

Sept 9 (Reuters) - A Russian drone strike on a shopping centre in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed three people and injured two, Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Governor's Statement and Immediate Impact

Hryhorov, writing on Telegram, said a fire had broken out, and a photo posted online by the governor showed a badly damaged building and rubble strewn on the ground.

Rescue Efforts

He said rescue teams were tackling the aftermath of the strike.

Background on Sumy Region

Sumy and the surrounding region along the Russian border have long been subject to heavy attacks and Moscow has said it wants to establish a buffer zone in the area.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)