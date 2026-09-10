Woman Killed, Two Injured as Drone Debris Hits House in Russia's Voronezh Region
Incident Overview and Official Responses
Fatalities and Injuries in Borisoglebsk
MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A woman was killed and two people wounded after drone debris fell fallen on a house in the town of Borisoglebsk in Russia's Voronezh region, regional governor Alexander Gusev said on Thursday.
Air Defence Actions in Voronezh Region
Destruction of Drones by Regional Forces
Air defence systems had destroyed 19 drones over the region, Gusev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russian Defence Ministry Statement
Nationwide Drone Interceptions
The Russian defence ministry said 448 Ukrainian drones were shot down over multiple regions overnight.
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)