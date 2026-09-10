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Headlines

Woman killed in drone attack on Russia's Voronezh region, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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headlines security Russia Ukraine

Woman Killed, Two Injured as Drone Debris Hits House in Russia's Voronezh Region

Incident Overview and Official Responses

Fatalities and Injuries in Borisoglebsk

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A woman was killed and two people wounded after drone debris fell fallen on a house in the town of Borisoglebsk in Russia's Voronezh region, ⁠regional governor Alexander ​Gusev said on Thursday.

Air Defence Actions in Voronezh Region

Destruction of Drones by Regional Forces

Air defence systems had destroyed 19 drones over the region, Gusev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian Defence Ministry Statement

Nationwide Drone Interceptions

The Russian defence ministry said 448 Ukrainian drones were shot down over multiple regions overnight.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • A fatal civilian casualty occurred when drone debris fell on a residential home in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region on September 10, 2026.
  • Local air defences in Voronezh managed to destroy 19 drones, as stated by Governor Gusev on Telegram.
  • Russia’s defence ministry reported a much larger operation, claiming 448 Ukrainian drones were intercepted nationwide overnight, indicating a significant escalation in drone warfare.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the drone attack in Russia take place?
The drone attack occurred in the town of Borisoglebsk in Russia's Voronezh region.
How many people were affected by the drone debris in Voronezh?
A woman was killed and two others were wounded after drone debris fell on a house.
How many drones were destroyed over the Voronezh region?
Russian air defence systems destroyed 19 drones over the Voronezh region.
How many Ukrainian drones were reportedly shot down overnight?
The Russian defence ministry reported that 448 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight.
Who provided information regarding the incident?
Regional governor Alexander Gusev and the Russian defence ministry provided the information.

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