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Germany's Merz remains sceptical of ban on far-right AfD party - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Merz remains sceptical of ban on far-right AfD party

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Politics European Union Germany

Germany's Merz Remains Sceptical on Banning Far-right AfD, Calls for Engagement

Merz Voices Concerns Over AfD Ban and Political Strategy

By Maria Martinez

Merz's Position on AfD Ban Proceedings

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday he remained sceptical that proceedings to ban the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party would succeed, arguing that political parties should instead seek to win back its voters.

Merz's Statement to Reporters

"I am, and remain, sceptical that such ban proceedings can succeed," Merz told reporters in Berlin.

AfD's Electoral Success and Policy Platform

The party surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday on a platform to curb migration and restore ties with Moscow.

Debate Intensifies Over AfD Ban

A debate over whether to pursue a ban on the AfD has intensified as the party has gained support.

Merz Advocates Political Confrontation Over Legal Ban

"I do not believe that banning this party would solve the problem," Merz said. "The priority in dealing with the AfD must lie in political confrontation with the party and in trying to win its voters back to the political centre."

Concerns Over AfD's EU Stance

Merz also accused the AfD of endangering German prosperity through its hostility to the European Union.

Risks to Germany's Prosperity

"Anyone who questions Germany's membership of the European Union, who wants to leave the European Union, the euro and the Schengen area, is putting a considerable part of our country's prosperity at risk," Merz said.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz says banning the AfD is unlikely to succeed under Germany’s strict constitutional standards.
  • He advocates winning back AfD supporters through political debate rather than prohibition.
  • The AfD achieved a historic result in Saxony‑Anhalt, testing Germany’s ‘firewall’ against the far‑right.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Friedrich Merz sceptical about banning the AfD party?
Merz doubts that legal proceedings to ban the AfD party would succeed and believes the solution lies in winning back its voters through political engagement.
What did Merz suggest as an alternative to banning the AfD?
He suggested that political confrontation and efforts to attract AfD voters back to the political centre should be the focus.
Why has the debate on banning the AfD intensified?
The debate has intensified as the AfD gained more support, especially after surging into first place in recent state elections.
What risks did Merz say the AfD poses to Germany?
Merz accused the AfD of endangering Germany's prosperity through its opposition to the EU and desire to leave the euro and Schengen area.

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