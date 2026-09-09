Germany's Merz Remains Sceptical on Banning Far-right AfD, Calls for Engagement

Merz Voices Concerns Over AfD Ban and Political Strategy

By Maria Martinez

Merz's Position on AfD Ban Proceedings

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday he remained sceptical that proceedings to ban the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party would succeed, arguing that political parties should instead seek to win back its voters.

Merz's Statement to Reporters

"I am, and remain, sceptical that such ban proceedings can succeed," Merz told reporters in Berlin.

AfD's Electoral Success and Policy Platform

The party surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday on a platform to curb migration and restore ties with Moscow.

Debate Intensifies Over AfD Ban

A debate over whether to pursue a ban on the AfD has intensified as the party has gained support.

Merz Advocates Political Confrontation Over Legal Ban

"I do not believe that banning this party would solve the problem," Merz said. "The priority in dealing with the AfD must lie in political confrontation with the party and in trying to win its voters back to the political centre."

Concerns Over AfD's EU Stance

Merz also accused the AfD of endangering German prosperity through its hostility to the European Union.

Risks to Germany's Prosperity

"Anyone who questions Germany's membership of the European Union, who wants to leave the European Union, the euro and the Schengen area, is putting a considerable part of our country's prosperity at risk," Merz said.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Alistair Bell)