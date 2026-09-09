UK man charged with assisting Russian intelligence-linked group

UK Man Charged for Assisting Russian Intelligence-Linked Group Amid Rising Tensions

Details of the Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Allegations Against Joshua Cammidge

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A British man has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing an act of sabotage after alleged contact with a group linked to Russian military intelligence, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Joshua Cammidge, 31, allegedly communicated with and received instructions from a representative of the GRU Volunteer Corps, which it said is controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Court Proceedings

Cammidge is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Russian Embassy Response

Russia's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background and Context

Investigation and Arrest

The charges followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing London. Police said Cammidge, a British national, was arrested in Swindon on September 4 by counterterrorism officers.

UK Government Reaction

Security minister Dan Jarvis said Britain would take "whatever action is necessary" to defend against Russian threats. "Anyone attempting to undermine our security will feel the full force of the law," he said in a statement.

Escalating UK-Russia Tensions

Relations between Britain and Russia have deteriorated sharply since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with British authorities increasingly warning about alleged Russian espionage, sabotage and other hostile state activity.

Recent Threats and Warnings

Last month, Russia warned it could strike British military targets in response to Ukrainian attacks using British-supplied long-range missiles.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Mark Potter and Alison Williams)