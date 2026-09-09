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Headlines

UK man charged with assisting Russian intelligence-linked group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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UK Man Charged for Assisting Russian Intelligence-Linked Group Amid Rising Tensions

Details of the Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Allegations Against Joshua Cammidge

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A British man has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparing an act of sabotage after alleged contact with a group linked to Russian military intelligence, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Joshua Cammidge, 31, allegedly communicated with and received instructions from a representative of the GRU Volunteer Corps, which it said is controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

Court Proceedings

Cammidge is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Russian Embassy Response

Russia's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Background and Context

Investigation and Arrest

The charges followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing London. Police said Cammidge, a British national, was arrested in Swindon on September 4 by counterterrorism officers.

UK Government Reaction

Security minister Dan Jarvis said Britain would take "whatever action is necessary" to defend against Russian threats. "Anyone attempting to undermine our security will feel the full force of the law," he said in a statement.

Escalating UK-Russia Tensions

Relations between Britain and Russia have deteriorated sharply since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with British authorities increasingly warning about alleged Russian espionage, sabotage and other hostile state activity.

Recent Threats and Warnings

Last month, Russia warned it could strike British military targets in response to Ukrainian attacks using British-supplied long-range missiles.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Mark Potter and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Joshua Cammidge was arrested in Swindon on 4 September and charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and preparatory sabotage, to appear in court on 10 September 2026 (charged under Sections 3 and 18 of the National Security Act 2023) (Met Police) (news.met.police.uk)
  • The GRU Volunteer Corps, the group linked to the alleged contact, was formally designated a national security threat under the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026, making assistance a serious criminal offense carrying potentially up to 14 years imprisonment, or life for sabotage (GOV.UK) (gov.uk)
  • Security Minister Dan Jarvis emphasized the UK will deploy full legal force against those undermining national security, as part of a broader response to escalating Russian espionage and sabotage threats following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine (Parliamentary statements) (questions-statements.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been charged with assisting a Russian intelligence-linked group in the UK?
Joshua Cammidge, a 31-year-old British man, was charged with assisting a Russian intelligence-linked group.
What is the GRU Volunteer Corps mentioned in the case?
The GRU Volunteer Corps is an entity controlled by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.
Where was Joshua Cammidge arrested?
Cammidge was arrested in Swindon, UK by counterterrorism officers.
How has the UK responded to alleged Russian espionage and sabotage?
UK authorities, including the security minister, vowed to take necessary action against any security threats from Russia.

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