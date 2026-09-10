Sea Drones Injure Eight and Damage Infrastructure at Sochi Black Sea Resort

Incident Overview and Context

Details of the Attack

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sea drones injured eight people in Russia's popular Black Sea resort of Sochi late on Wednesday, authorities of the surrounding Krasnodar region said on the Telegram messaging app.

Impact on Infrastructure and Local Significance

Beach infrastructure at Sochi was partially damaged, the post said. Russian President Vladimir Putin has an official residence there.

Eyewitness Accounts and Verification

Weapons were fired and an explosion seen on a social media post from a Sochi embankment, with people heard screaming. The video was verified by Reuters.

Broader Context of Drone Attacks

Frequency and Targets of Drone Strikes

While Ukraine is hitting Russia nearly daily with drones from the air, including deep into the country to knock out its energy, export and logistics infrastructure, attacks using sea drones are less frequent.

Historical and Geopolitical Background

Sochi's Recent History

Sochi was hosting 2014 Winter Olympic Games shortly after which Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula, also on the Black Sea, from Ukraine. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in 2022.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; additional reporting by Alejandro Gael Montiel and Vinaya K; Editing by Kim Coghill)