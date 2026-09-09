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US spy chief Ratcliffe preparing for bigger role in Russia, Ukraine talks, FT reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

US spy chief Ratcliffe preparing for bigger role in Russia, Ukraine talks, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics U.S. Politics

CIA Director Ratcliffe Poised for Major Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations

Developments in U.S. Mediation Efforts

Ratcliffe's Potential Involvement in Negotiations

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe is preparing to take a bigger role in Washington's negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, U.S. officials told their European counterparts, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Official Response to Reports

CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons denied the report, calling it "false" in a post on X.

Changes in U.S. Envoy Participation

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, said the White House is considering scaling back the involvement of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Ukraine peace effort.

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Financial Times claims Ratcliffe will assume greater role in Russia‑Ukraine talks, potentially sidelining envoys Kushner and Witkoff (CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons denies as “false”)
  • Trump-appointed envoys Kushner and Witkoff recently traveled to Moscow and Kyiv in renewed U.S. peace push, meeting Putin and Zelensky with 'substantive' discussions but no breakthrough
  • Their envoys’ involvement marks a revived high‑profile diplomatic effort after months of pause, though skepticism remains about prospects for agreement

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is John Ratcliffe?
John Ratcliffe is the Director of the US CIA, reportedly preparing for a bigger role in Russia-Ukraine talks.
What did the Financial Times report about US-Russia-Ukraine negotiations?
The Financial Times reported the CIA Director may take on a larger role in Washington's negotiations with Russia and Ukraine.
Did the CIA respond to the report on Ratcliffe's involvement?
Yes, CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons denied the report, calling it false in a post on X.
Are other US envoys being scaled back in Ukraine peace efforts?
The report suggests the White House is considering reducing the roles of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Who reported and edited the article?
Anusha Shah reported the article, with editing by Chris Reese.

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