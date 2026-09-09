CIA Director Ratcliffe Poised for Major Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations
Developments in U.S. Mediation Efforts
Ratcliffe's Potential Involvement in Negotiations
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe is preparing to take a bigger role in Washington's negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, U.S. officials told their European counterparts, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Official Response to Reports
CIA spokesperson Liz Lyons denied the report, calling it "false" in a post on X.
Changes in U.S. Envoy Participation
The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, said the White House is considering scaling back the involvement of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Ukraine peace effort.
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)