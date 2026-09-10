Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Family as Ceasefire Tensions Persist

Escalation of Violence and Ongoing Ceasefire Challenges

Details of the Airstrike Incident

CAIRO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed a man, his wife, and their two daughters, aged 8 and 12, in a house in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, health officials said, as the Israeli military escalated the bombardment of houses over the past two days.

The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on the attack in the town of Beit Lahiya.

Ceasefire Status and Accusations

Ceasefire Agreement and Its Limitations

An October 2025, U.S.-backed, ceasefire halted large-scale fighting, but it has not ended Israeli strikes and there has been little progress on steps towards permanent peace.

Mutual Accusations of Violating the Ceasefire

Hamas Perspective

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which includes the Israeli withdrawal from the strip and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli Perspective

Israel also says Hamas violates the deal.

Casualties and Humanitarian Impact

More than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Hamas does not usually disclose information about fatalities among its fighters.

Recent Military Operations

Strikes on Homes and Civilian Displacement

The Israeli military struck at least six homes across the enclave in the past two days, causing damage to nearby houses and tent shelters and forcing many families to flee, residents and medics said.

Some owners of the houses, or their neighbours, got a call from the military ordering them to leave the area shortly before missiles struck the buildings, residents said.

Statements and Military Claims

The Israeli military did not comment directly on the strikes on houses, but said on Wednesday it had hit three areas across the Gaza Strip and dismantled three Hamas weapons storage facilities used to hold explosive devices, anti-tank missiles among other equipment.

On Tuesday, Israeli security forces dismantled another three weapon depots belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the military said. They were used to store rockets and rifles, as well as containing a rocket launch pit, it added.

On Sunday, the military said it killed three militants, from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Reactions from Gaza Officials

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, denied Israeli allegations saying that Israel's targets were "the civilians and their homes."

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)