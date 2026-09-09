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Trump says Putin wants to make a deal in Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Putin wants to make a deal in Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Politics Diplomacy International Relations

Trump Claims Putin Wants Ukraine Peace Deal Following High-Level Talks

Overview of Recent Diplomatic Efforts and Statements

By Steve Holland and Gram Slattery

Trump's Conversation with Putin

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had a "great" conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week and that the Russian leader wanted to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

Potential for a Ukraine Peace Deal

"He is wanting to make a deal, and if (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy is wanting to make a deal, that'd be very nice," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One en route to Dallas for the Republican National Convention.

Role of U.S. Envoys in Peace Negotiations

Trump spoke over the phone with Putin on Tuesday, shortly after U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, returned from a diplomatic swing through Moscow and Kyiv. The duo, who are in charge of most major peace negotiations for the U.S., discussed potential proposals to bring the war to a close.

Involvement of Intelligence Officials

Last month, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe met with intelligence officials in Moscow, in part to encourage Russian officials to end their invasion.

Ongoing Skepticism Among Intelligence Communities

Despite those efforts and Trump's statements, intelligence officials in the U.S., Ukraine and throughout Europe continue to doubt Putin is seriously interested in ending his ongoing war, now in its fourth year.

Personal Dynamics Between Leaders

"The holdup is two people who hate each other," Trump told reporters, referring to Putin and Zelenskiy.

"I think more than anything else, it's two people that hate each other."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Gram Slattery; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • Trump said Putin wants a deal to end the Ukraine war if Zelenskiy is willing.
  • Envoys Witkoff and Kushner conducted talks in Moscow and Kyiv, presenting “decent ideas” though no breakthrough was achieved.
  • Western and Ukrainian intelligence remain skeptical that Putin is genuinely prepared to end the conflict amid ongoing hostilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say about Putin and a possible Ukraine deal?
Trump stated that Putin wants to make a deal to end the war in Ukraine and described his conversation with Putin as 'great.'
Who else is involved in the Ukraine peace negotiations?
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff were involved in diplomatic efforts, along with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Are intelligence officials convinced Putin wants peace in Ukraine?
U.S., Ukrainian, and European intelligence officials express skepticism about Russia's true intentions to end the war.
What does Trump believe is the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine?
Trump believes that personal animosity between Putin and Zelenskiy is a major barrier to reaching an agreement.

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