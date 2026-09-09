Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine-Moldova Border Causes Deaths and Fires
Details of the Russian Drone Attacks
Attack on Ukraine-Moldova Border
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian drones hit a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova overnight, Ukraine's border guard said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Consequences of the Border Attack
The attack caused deaths, injuries and fires, the post said.
Attack on Kyiv
Russia also attacked the Ukraine capital Kyiv overnight, causing fires but no casualties, emergency service said in a separate Telegram post.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Tom Hogue)