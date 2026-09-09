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Headlines

Russian drones kill, injure people at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Russia-Ukraine War Geopolitics

Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine-Moldova Border Causes Deaths and Fires

Details of the Russian Drone Attacks

Attack on Ukraine-Moldova Border

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russian drones hit a border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova overnight, Ukraine's border guard said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Consequences of the Border Attack

The attack caused deaths, injuries and fires, the post said.

Attack on Kyiv

Russia also attacked the Ukraine capital Kyiv overnight, causing fires but no casualties, emergency service said in a separate Telegram post.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Multiple Russian drone strikes targeted border crossings in southern Ukraine over the past week, including the Tabaki–Mirnoe point with Moldova, destroying infrastructure and killing or injuring civilians. (en.interfax.com.ua)
  • The Tabaki incident on August 21 involved Shahed‑type drones and forced suspension of border operations; missiles reportedly landed about 300 m from Moldova's territory, though no debris reached Moldova. (moldpres.md)
  • In Kyiv, Russian overnight drone attacks sparked fires across the capital, though emergency services reported no casualties this time, illustrating the persistent threat to urban centers. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Ukraine-Moldova border crossing?
Russian drones struck the Ukraine-Moldova border crossing overnight, causing deaths, injuries, and fires.
Were there any casualties in Kyiv following the Russian attack?
No casualties were reported in Kyiv after Russian drones caused fires in the capital.
Who reported the Russian drone attack at the border crossing?
Ukraine's border guard reported the attack in a Facebook post.
When did the Russian drone attack on the Ukraine-Moldova border crossing occur?
The attack occurred overnight on September 9, according to official posts.
What damage did the Russian drone strikes cause?
The strikes caused deaths, injuries, and fires at the border crossing; fires but no casualties in Kyiv.

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