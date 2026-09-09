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UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Prince William, UK Sports Stars Unite for Royal Foundation Suicide Prevention Drive

Royal Foundation Launches Suicide Prevention Initiative in Sports

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Prince William will be joined by a host of famous British sporting figures on Thursday to launch a new initiative to help the sports sector do more to help prevent suicide.

High-Profile Support for Suicide Prevention

The heir-to-the-throne will be accompanied by British Olympic gold medal winners Kelly Holmes, Jason and Laura Kenny, and former England soccer player Jill Scott for the event at Everton soccer club's ground which coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Prince William's Commitment to Mental Health

The issue of mental health and suicide prevention is one of the British heir's key campaigning strands. Last October he came close to tears as he discussed the impact of suicide with a woman whose husband had taken his own life.

About the "On Your Side" Initiative

"On Your Side", which has been produced by the Royal Foundation, William and his wife Kate's charitable organisation, aims to help people in sporting environments spot warning signs and provide support to individuals before they reach a crisis point.

Toolkit for Sporting Environments

William's office Kensington Palace said the toolkit, designed in partnership with the Chasing the Stigma mental health charity, could be used from local clubs to elite organisations.

Inclusive Approach to Suicide Prevention

"It is relevant to everyone involved in sport, including players, coaches, staff, volunteers, families and spectators," it said.

Awareness Campaign and Commitments

To mark the launch, the Royal Foundation has produced a short film to highlight suicide prevention which features England soccer star Harry Kane as well as Formula 1 driver George Russell.

The Football Association, the Premier League and British Cycling are set to announce commitments to implement the toolkit within their policies and practices, Kensington Palace said.

Funding and Future Efforts

The National Suicide Prevention Network was launched in 2025 with the help of £1 million of funding from the Royal Foundation.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Prince William is launching 'On Your Side' on Sept 10 at Everton’s ground, with sports stars to help the sector spot warning signs and prevent suicide.
  • The toolkit, produced by the Royal Foundation in partnership with Chasing the Stigma, is designed for use at all levels of sport—from grassroots to elite, and among players, staff, volunteers and spectators.
  • Major bodies like the FA, Premier League and British Cycling will commit to adopting the toolkit; the Royal Foundation previously funded a National Suicide Prevention Network with £1 million support.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new initiative is Prince William launching?
Prince William is launching a suicide prevention initiative aimed at helping the sports sector support mental health and prevent suicide.
Who will join Prince William at the launch event?
British athletes like Kelly Holmes, Jason and Laura Kenny, and former soccer player Jill Scott will join Prince William.
What is the purpose of the 'On Your Side' toolkit?
'On Your Side' is designed to help people in sports environments recognize suicide warning signs and provide support before crisis point.
Which organizations are adopting the suicide prevention toolkit?
The Football Association, Premier League, and British Cycling have committed to implementing the toolkit in their practices.
What role does the Royal Foundation play in this initiative?
The Royal Foundation created the toolkit and provided funding to support the initiative in partnership with mental health charity Chasing the Stigma.

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