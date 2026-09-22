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Smaller packs, more protein: AB InBev to adapt drinks to shifting tastes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Smaller packs, more protein: AB InBev to adapt drinks to shifting tastes 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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AB InBev Shifts Strategy: Smaller Packs, Protein Beers, and Non-Beer Growth

AB InBev's Strategic Response to Changing Consumer Preferences

By Emma Rumney

Adapting to New Market Realities

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell smaller pack sizes, beers with added protein or electrolytes and push further into drinks beyond beer, executives said on Tuesday, as the top brewer looks to grow amid shifting drinking habits, strained incomes and a trend towards health and wellness. 

The world's largest brewer by market value will look to drive higher beer consumption and grow revenue from non-beer products like canned cocktails and energy drinks, executives told investors at a capital markets event. 

Challenges in Core Beer Markets

Brewers including AB InBev, which makes labels like Corona and Stella Artois, have been battling to grow beer volumes and revive weak demand in some large markets like the United States as some consumers cut back, prompted by pressure on their wallets or changing tastes. 

Targeting New Consumer Segments

Focusing on Infrequent and Budget-Conscious Drinkers

AB InBev Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes said one aim was to grow consumption among infrequent beer drinkers, with budget-conscious consumers in this category presenting the most significant opportunity. 

"Data is showing us huge opportunities to make beer more affordable, especially in developing markets," he said, adding AB InBev will address this by increasing both smaller pack sizes and larger ones offering higher quantities for less. 

Expanding Non-Alcoholic and Functional Beers

Increasing non-alcoholic beer consumption during casual meals presented another major opportunity, he said, adding AB InBev would drive that via zero-alcohol beers with different flavours, low calories and even protein or electrolytes. The company has launched a version of its Spaten beer with added protein in Brazil. 

Diversification Beyond Beer

Growth in Canned Cocktails and Energy Drinks

In the US especially, AB InBev has also been pushing into categories other than beer, including with top-selling canned cocktail label Cutwater and some energy drinks. Executives said it would expand further in these areas, with energy drinks alone potentially adding $25 billion to AB InBev's addressable market. 

CEO Perspective on New Opportunities

"In this space, we are the challengers, which gives us huge headroom for growth," CEO Michel Doukeris said. 

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • AB InBev will introduce more affordable pack formats—both smaller and bulkier—to cater to budget‑conscious and infrequent drinkers amid economic pressures
  • A new zero‑alcohol, high‑protein beer (e.g., Spaten Pro) launched in Brazil underscores the brewer’s push into health‑oriented innovations
  • The company’s Beyond Beer expansion—incoming categories like canned cocktails (Cutwater) and energy drinks—could add as much as $25 billion to its addressable market

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is AB InBev introducing smaller pack sizes?
AB InBev is offering smaller pack sizes to make beer more affordable for budget-conscious consumers and adapt to shifting preferences.
How is AB InBev addressing health and wellness trends?
AB InBev is launching beers with added protein and electrolytes, expanding low calorie and zero-alcohol options, and catering to health-focused consumers.
In which regions does AB InBev see the most opportunity for growth?
AB InBev sees significant opportunities in developing markets by making beer more accessible and affordable through various packaging options.
What non-beer products is AB InBev expanding into?
AB InBev is growing its portfolio with canned cocktails and energy drinks, aiming to increase revenue from products beyond traditional beer.

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