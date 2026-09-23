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Worker killed in accident at the Colosseum, Italian Culture Ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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headlines Italy Workplace Safety Tourism Incidents

Worker Killed During Lighting System Installation at Rome's Colosseum

Details of the Fatal Accident at the Colosseum

Incident Overview

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A worker was killed in an accident at the Colosseum in Rome on Tuesday night, Italy's Culture Ministry said, with part of the area closed for the day on Wednesday as a mark of respect.

Victim and Circumstances

The 22-year-old technician died after falling about 10 metres while installing a new lighting system inside the ancient Roman amphitheatre.

Official Response

"A tragic event that has left us shocked and stunned,” Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said in a statement.

Historical and Cultural Context

Significance of the Colosseum

Built 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum was the biggest amphitheatre in the Roman empire and was used to host gladiator fights, executions and animal hunts. It remains one of the city's main tourist attractions.

Aftermath and Reactions

Immediate Actions Taken

The Colosseum Archaeological Park said it would close the section of the second tier where the accident occurred as a mark of mourning. 

Union Response

Italy's biggest union CGIL took issue with the decision, saying the full site should be closed for the day. 

Union Demands and Statements

"We expect Minister Giuli to shed light on the incident and to order the full closure of the Colosseum," said Natale di Cola, Rome's general secretary of the CGIL.

"Humanity comes before tourists," he added.

(Reporting by Anna Uras)

Key Takeaways

  • Andrea Moretti, a 22‑year‑old technician specialized in working at height, fell about 10 m inside the Colosseum and died despite resuscitation efforts (ansa.it).
  • The Colosseum Archaeological Park closed the second‑tier area where the accident occurred for the day, although the site was not judicially seized; investigations are underway (ansa.it).
  • Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli expressed shock and offered condolences, calling it “a tragic event that leaves us shocked and stunned”; Italy’s largest union CGIL demanded full closure of the monument and clearer accountability (rainews.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Colosseum in Rome?
A 22-year-old worker was killed after falling while installing a new lighting system at the Colosseum.
What action did the Italian Culture Ministry take after the accident?
The Culture Ministry closed part of the Colosseum on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the deceased worker.
Why was the Colosseum section closed?
The section where the accident occurred was closed to mourn the loss and ensure safety.
What did Italy's biggest union request after the incident?
The union CGIL requested a full closure of the Colosseum for the day and demanded clarification of the incident.
Who confirmed the incident at the Colosseum?
Italy's Culture Ministry and the Colosseum Archaeological Park confirmed the incident and the subsequent closure.

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