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Analysis-Catalonia's far-right surge divides independence camp as migration fears grow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Politics Europe Catalonia

Far-Right Surge and Migration Concerns Reshape Catalan Independence Politics

Shifting Priorities and the Rise of Aliança Catalana

By Joan Faus

BARCELONA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Almost a decade after Catalonia's failed independence bid, a growing number of voters are shifting their focus from secession to issues such as immigration and crime, fuelling the rise of the far-right separatist Aliança Catalana.

The party, which draws much of its support from working- and middle-class voters in rural areas outside Barcelona, has surged in the polls and now trails only Spain's ruling Socialists ahead of Catalonia's next election in 2028.

While Aliança says it would seek to break away from Madrid unilaterally if it won power in the wealthy northeastern region, its message is focused far more on curbing immigration and improving public safety.

Its growing influence is reshaping Catalan politics. Earlier this month, riot police prevented violent clashes between Aliança supporters and left-wing separatists in Barcelona, overshadowing Catalonia's September 11 national day celebrations, which have historically drawn large pro-independence crowds.

The episode highlighted divisions within the separatist movement, potentially complicating efforts to form a coalition to unseat the region's ruling Socialist Party. Traditional pro-independence parties have ruled out governing agreements with Aliança.

As its support has grown, other separatist parties have adopted more conservative positions, including lobbying Madrid to let the region restrict migration.

The party's appeal cuts across Catalonia's traditional political divides. Much of its support comes from voters who previously backed the separatist centre-right Junts or the far-right, staunchly anti-independence Vox, according to a Catalan government survey published in July.

Aliança Catalana's Leadership and Messaging

Straight-Talking Leader: Silvia Orriols

STRAIGHT-TALKING LEADER

Aliança's rise has been driven largely by its outspoken leader, Silvia Orriols, 41, who studied to become a librarian and comes from a middle-class farming family.

Orriols told Reuters her party was tapping into frustration with established politicians and concerns that immigration was diluting Catalan identity.

"People have regained hope and drive to fight for the restoration of the Catalan state, to implement policies aimed at preserving our identity," said Orriols, who frequently invokes Catalonia's history in her speeches.

She said far-right Alternative for Germany's victory in Saxony-Anhalt state earlier this month showed that "Europe is awakening". 

"We Europeans are shielding ourselves in order to survive," she said.

Local Success and Parliamentary Growth

Aliança rose to prominence in 2023 after Orriols won a local election in Ripoll. Her anti-Muslim message gained traction in the mountainous town where most of the Moroccan-born perpetrators of the 2017 Barcelona terror attacks had lived. 

The party entered Catalonia's parliament a year later with two seats. Since then, it has grown from 3.8% to 16.7% of voter intentions for the next regional election, according to a poll published by El Mundo newspaper this month. It was 2.6 percentage points ahead of fellow separatist party ERC.

Changing Voter Allegiances

Eloi Radovan, whose family traditionally backed left-wing pro-independence parties like ERC, is among those who have shifted their support to Aliança.

"I feel betrayed," said Radovan, 19, referring to how parties like ERC and Junts failed to follow through on the 2017 referendum in which Catalans voted in favour of independence. He also criticised their cooperation with Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

He supports Aliança's call for a total ban on migration because, he said, "Catalonia is increasingly becoming less Catalan". 

Junts is seeking to counter Aliança's appeal by presenting itself as a more pragmatic centrist alternative while offering its own proposals on migration and security. Two senior Junts officials told Reuters they viewed Aliança's plans as unrealistic and discriminatory.

Changing Concerns Among Catalan Voters

CHANGING CONCERNS

The party's gains have coincided with shifting priorities among Catalan voters.

Affordable housing, migration and crime topped the list of concerns in the July survey. Two years earlier, political dissatisfaction and Catalonia's relationship with the rest of Spain ranked highest.

"The (2017) independence push was driven by economic anxiety, whereas Aliança responds to demographic anxiety," said historian Joan Esculies. 

Aliança's rise is "an expression of frustration at the lack of a viable path towards independence and a cry born of fear as new waves of immigration pose a greater threat to (Catalan) language," he said.  

Resilience of the Independence Movement

Yet support for independence has remained resilient despite divisions within the movement and the loss of the regional presidency in 2024 after a decade in power. The July survey showed 45% backing independence, down from a peak of 49% in 2017.

Critics say Aliança is exploiting those frustrations rather than offering solutions.

The party offers no real solutions and other separatists must combat its "xenophobic, racist discourse of exclusion," said left-wing separatist Hug Lucchetti, 45, during this month's protests.

"The independence movement is alive," he said. "New ranks of activists continue to emerge."    

(Reporting by Joan Faus, Editing by Aislinn Laing, Charlie Devereux and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Aliança Catalana’s voters prioritize curbing immigration over pursuing independence, revealing a nativist turn in Catalonia’s political discourse (elpais.com).
  • Recent polling positions Aliança Catalana as the third-largest force in Catalonia’s parliament—with around 23–25 seats—surpassing Junts and drawing support from Junts, Vox, ERC and PP (elpais.com).
  • Support for limiting immigration is rising across Catalonia—two-thirds support restrictions, and Aliança Catalana backers are the most radical advocates for such measures (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the far-right Aliança Catalana party gaining support?
Aliança Catalana is attracting voters by focusing on curbing immigration and improving public safety, shifting away from traditional independence issues.
How is Aliança Catalana impacting the Catalan separatist movement?
The party is dividing the independence camp, as traditional separatist parties refuse to cooperate with Aliança due to its far-right stance.
Who is driving the rise of the Aliança Catalana party?
Silvia Orriols, an outspoken leader who appeals to voter frustration with established parties and concerns over migration, leads the party.
What issues now concern Catalan voters the most?
Recent surveys show migration, crime, and affordable housing are the top concerns among Catalan voters.
Which regions or groups are Aliança Catalana's main sources of support?
The party draws significant support from working- and middle-class voters in rural areas outside Barcelona.

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