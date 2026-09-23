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Argentina's Milei addresses UN as tensions rise over Falkland Islands - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Argentina's Milei addresses UN as tensions rise over Falkland Islands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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headlines International Relations Oil & Gas Politics Latin America

Argentina's Milei Addresses UN on Falkland Islands Dispute with Britain

Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Actions

By Leila Miller

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's President Javier Milei on Wednesday will address world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly amid escalating tensions with Britain over oil exploration around the Falkland Islands, a largely self-governing British overseas territory whose sovereignty Argentina has long disputed.

Sanctions and International Response

Argentina earlier this month began sanctions proceedings against more than 60 companies and people linked to an offshore oil drilling project, a move that British officials have strongly pushed back on. British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Overseas Territories Uma Kumaran in a statement on Friday called Argentina's actions "unacceptable," saying that "the Falkland Islands are British and they have the right to develop their natural resources as they see fit."

Milei's UN Speech and International Relations

Milei is likely to reaffirm Argentina's actions in his UN speech, analysts and political commentators say. On Thursday, he is due to meet with Israeli Prime Minister and close ally Benjamin Netanyahu. The Falklands oil drilling project has strong Israeli ties.

Historical Context and National Identity

Argentina’s sovereignty claim to the islands in the South Atlantic that it calls the Malvinas remains central to its national identity. The country invaded the archipelago in 1982 and fought a 10-week war that ended with Argentina's surrender to Britain and is still commemorated in Buenos Aires in street murals for the fallen soldiers.

UN Resolutions and Recent Developments

In a televised address this month, Milei said the drilling project violates a 1976 UN General Assembly resolution urging both countries to resolve the sovereignty dispute through dialogue and avoid unilateral decisions.

His speech came days after US President Donald Trump, a Milei ally, suggested Washington could reconsider its traditionally neutral position on the Falklands dispute.

'SHIFT THE AGENDA'

Domestic Politics and Public Perception

Milei's tougher stance marks a notable shift for a president who had been criticized by political opponents for showing little interest in the sovereignty dispute while pursuing closer ties with the US and Europe. Now Argentina’s opposition is accusing Milei, who is expected to seek reelection in 2027, of using the dispute to bolster domestic support.

Opposition and Public Opinion

"It's simply something to look good in the eyes of society or to try to shift the agenda," said Guillermo Michel, a Peronist opposition congressman in the chamber of deputies.

However, a study by the Buenos Aires-based consultancy Inteligencia Analitica found that his televised address produced only a modest improvement in his public image.

“The Malvinas issue in Argentina transcends the president’s speech,” said Marcelo Escolar, the firm's director.

Legislative Initiatives and Economic Implications

Last week, Milei presented a bill that aims to toughen sanctions on those deemed to unlawfully participate in activities utilizing natural resources in Argentina's maritime spaces and continental shelf.

The bill will first be referred to committee, as the government weighs its legislative priorities.

Milei lacks a majority in Congress but has managed to pass important economic reforms. Marcelo Seghini, a defense adviser in the lower house, said that while some parts of the sovereignty bill may have bipartisan support, other provisions unrelated to the Falklands dispute may spur opposition.

Industry Response

Owners of the Sea ⁠Lion offshore ​project, Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration, have indicated they do not expect Milei's actions to derail ​development.

(Reporting by Leila Miller in Buenos Aires. Editing by Lucinda Elliott and Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Milei addresses the UN as Argentina launches sanctions proceedings against 60 companies and individuals tied to Falklands oil drilling (marketscreener.com)
  • Oil firms Navitas Petroleum (Israel) and Rockhopper Exploration (UK) assert the project proceeds under valid licenses and that development timelines remain intact (lse.co.uk)
  • Milei’s televised move and bill submission to Congress mark a strategic shift, likely aimed at bolstering sovereignty claims and domestic support ahead of his 2027 reelection bid (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Argentina raising tensions over the Falkland Islands at the UN?
Argentina's President Milei is addressing the UN to confront Britain's oil exploration in the Falkland Islands, reaffirming Argentina's claim to sovereignty over the territory.
What actions has Argentina taken regarding the Falkland Islands oil project?
Argentina has begun sanctions proceedings against over 60 companies and individuals linked to offshore oil drilling around the Falkland Islands.
How has the UK responded to Argentina's sanctions?
The UK has called Argentina's sanctions 'unacceptable' and insists the Falkland Islands have a right to develop their natural resources.
What is the significance of the Falkland Islands dispute for Argentina?
The Falkland Islands, known as the Malvinas in Argentina, remain central to the national identity and political agenda, with ongoing commemorations of the 1982 war.
What legislative measures is Argentina considering on the Falklands dispute?
President Milei has introduced a bill to increase sanctions on those unlawfully exploiting resources in Argentina's maritime spaces, including the Falkland Islands.

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