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Wizz Air cuts capacity forecast as Iran war fuels industry's cost crunch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wizz Air cuts capacity forecast as Iran war fuels industry's cost crunch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Wizz Air Reduces Capacity Forecast Amid Rising Costs from Iran War

Wizz Air's Response to the Iran War and Rising Fuel Costs

Capacity Reduction and Industry Impact

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Wizz Air on Thursday said it had cut its planned capacity for the second half of its fiscal year by 5%, joining rivals in scaling back growth plans as the Iran war continues to drive a sharp rise in fuel costs.

The worst airline crisis in terms of costs since the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S.-Iran war has sent the global aviation industry into a severe cost shock, with Latvian airline airBaltic becoming the first European carrier to file for bankruptcy earlier this week due to the conflict.

Impact on Different Airline Models

While full-service flag carriers have generally proved more resilient than budget operators, whose business models rely on cheap fares, even larger U.S. carriers have scaled back their planned flight schedules as surging fuel prices threaten earnings.

Financial Performance and Forecasts

Upgraded Revenue Forecast

Wizz Air upgraded its revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) forecast for the second quarter running from July to September to flat year-on-year, from a previous forecast of "down low single digits," after a stronger-than-expected summer revenue performance, sending shares up more than 3% in early trade.

Medium-Term Financial Targets

Revenue and Profitability Goals

The Hungarian airline set out medium-term financial targets of achieving €10 billion ($11.47 billion) in revenue and a 10% EBIT margin by fiscal year 2030 as it seeks to restore sustainable profitability after a turbulent stretch.

Fleet and Passenger Growth Plans

It also plans to operate an all-new-engine-option fleet of 335 aircraft and carry 127 million passengers by fiscal year 2030, up from the 269 aircraft it currently operates and the 69.7 million passengers it carried in its last financial year.

Pivotal Moment for Wizz Air

The targets mark a pivotal moment for Wizz Air, which has spent the past two years battling grounded aircraft from Pratt & Whitney engine issues, surging fuel costs from the Iran war and a bruising stretch of losses, as it attempts to convince investors it can translate its ultra-low-cost model into durable returns.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8721 euros)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Wizz Air trims H2 capacity by 5% amid fuel price volatility from the Iran war (marketscreener.com)
  • Q2 RASK forecast raised to flat year‑on‑year thanks to strong summer performance (marketscreener.com)
  • Competitor airBaltic files for Chapter 11 after Iran war doubles jet fuel prices (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Wizz Air cut its planned capacity?
Wizz Air has cut its planned capacity for the second half of its fiscal year by 5%.
What is causing the cost crisis in the airline industry?
The ongoing Iran war has caused a sharp rise in fuel costs, leading to the worst cost crisis for airlines since the COVID-19 pandemic.
What are Wizz Air’s financial targets by 2030?
Wizz Air aims to achieve €10 billion in revenue, a 10% EBIT margin, operate 335 aircraft, and carry 127 million passengers by fiscal year 2030.
How have other airlines been affected by rising fuel costs?
Other airlines, including larger U.S. carriers and European budget operators, have also scaled back growth plans or filed for bankruptcy due to surging fuel prices.

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