Global Security Experts Warn of AI Military Risks at China Conference

AI Development and Global Security Concerns Discussed at Beijing Xiangshan Forum

By Mei Mei Chu

Fears Over Unchecked AI and Technology Rivalries

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A range of delegates to China's flagship defence conference this week expressed fears over the potential for unchecked AI development and technology rivalries to further heighten risks across the global security environment

The warnings come as the world's two largest AI powers, China and the US, prepare for bilateral summit talks this month but remain divided on how to control the technology's use in military systems, including nuclear weapons.

AI's Impact on Military Decision-Making and Public Trust

AI has dangerously compressed decision-making for governments and their militaries just as misinformation shreds public trust before they can respond, panelists at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on security said.

Strategic Competition and International Order

"Today, the world is at a critical turning point. Strategic competition among major powers is becoming more pronounced, conflicts in many regions continue," said Thailand's Defence Minister Adul Boonthumjaroen.

As AI and other technologies transform warfare, "the most pressing is not who will be the most powerful, but rather, how can we build an international order," he said.

Diverse Participation at the Forum

Adul was among some 2,000 military officers, diplomats and academics from 100 countries attending the three-day event which ended on Thursday. Delegates included regional defence officials, a North Korean representative, a senior Pentagon official, Russian academics and Taliban delegates.

Calls for Human Judgment and Control Over AI Weapons

Preserving Human Oversight

"As weapon systems become increasingly autonomous, the need to preserve human judgment and control over the use of force becomes more pressing," said Jurg Lauber, vice-president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, while also highlighting some of the benefits of AI.

Changing Nature of Warfare

The rising use of low-cost drones was changing the nature of warfare, stretching and blurring front lines over vast distances, Lauber said.

International Perspectives on AI Risks

Strategic Timelines and Public Trust

Pakistan's Defense Secretary Muhammad Ali said technological advances were "compressing the strategic timeline."

"Artificial Intelligence accelerates decisions while disinformation and misinformation can fracture public trust before governments are even able to respond effectively."

Regional Concerns

Bangladeshi, Malaysian and Laotian representatives also expressed concern over the impact of AI.

China-US Rivalry and the Need for Guardrails

Ongoing Disagreements

The conference comes as both China and the US - the two major drivers of cutting edge AI development and its global adoption - express concerns over its risks but hold different views on its control.

Both China and the US have been at loggerheads over AI policies and industry practices. Security experts from both countries have called for guardrails and consensus-building regarding AI in military systems, including nuclear weapons.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting By Mei Mei Chu in Beijing; Writing by Greg Torode in Hong Kong; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)