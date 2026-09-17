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Global LNG prices could spike this winter on low European gas stocks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global LNG prices could spike this winter on low European gas stocks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Global LNG Prices Poised to Surge This Winter Amid Low European Gas Stocks

Analysis of LNG Market Dynamics and Winter Outlook

By Florence Tan, Emily Chow and Helen Clark

European Gas Storage Levels and Vulnerabilities

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Global LNG prices could shoot higher this winter as Europe holds its lowest stocks in years and North Asian buyers face increased competition with the Strait of Hormuz still closed, executives said at an industry conference this week.

Europe will enter this winter more vulnerable than usual amid storage levels that are lower than last year, industry executives and analysts said at Gastech in Bangkok.

Impact of the Strait of Hormuz Closure

At the same time, the war on Iran has prevented Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from shipping liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a loss of 36 million metric tons of supply this year, according to Shell.

Storage Data and Industry Commentary

"Right now, where we stand in Europe is at a historically low storage level heading into the end of fall," said Shell's President of Integrated Gas Cederic Cremers.

European Union natural gas stocks are currently 67% full, a record low for this time of year and far below an EU target of storage at 80% of capacity by December. Executives from Norwegian major Equinor said gas stocks could reach 75% full by November 1.

Comparison to Previous Years

Unlike the Ukraine crisis in 2022, European countries did not rush to build stockpiles during summer to meet winter demand due to a lack of financial incentives in a backwardated market, where prompt prices are higher than those in future months.

"Unfortunately, it seems to us that Europe is in a very difficult position going into this winter," Cheniere Energy Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin said.

"(It's) not a secret to any of us that inventory levels are low. The prompt depends on how weather plays out."

Germany's state-owned energy firm SEFE said on Wednesday it had already started increasing its natural gas storage levels as Europe heads into winter with the lowest inventories in years.

LNG Price Projections and Market Risks

Potential Price Surge Scenarios

PRICES COULD RISE BY A THIRD

Asia's spot prices this year have already nearly tripled to close to $30 per million British thermal units, dampening demand, industry executives said, down from a pre-war range of around $10/mmBtu.

"There's a big risk if we have a cold winter because there's very little spare supply available, and it'll really test the market," said Simon Flowers, chairman of consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

Colder Winter Implications

If it's a colder winter than normal, prices may reach $40/mmBtu, equivalent to about $240 per barrel for Brent, Flowers said, adding that prices that high would probably result in some demand destruction.

Warmer Winter Scenarios

"If it turns out to be warm ... Prices will still be elevated, but they may not be much higher than they are today," he said, noting that with the Iran war escalating and widening, the Strait of Hormuz will likely remain constrained through the year-end.

Global Competition for LNG Supplies

Equinor's Senior Vice President Marketing and Supply Helle Ostergaard Kristiansen told Reuters a cold winter in Europe and Asia and continued disruption to Hormuz LNG shipments would mean that European buyers likely have to compete with Asia for US supplies.

The 45-day journey from the U.S. to North Asia, however, could pose a challenge for Asian buyers looking to deploy their ships quickly to meet demand, said ExxonMobil Vice President for Global LNG Marketing Andrew Barry.

"This winter can be a challenging time for sure," Barry said.

Restocking Needs and Long-Term Outlook

Shell's Cremers said: "We can all hope for a warm winter. But I think in all likelihood, with what we've seen the last few years, there will be more restocking need of getting into the winter, and no doubt then afterwards as well."

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Emily Chow and Helen Clark; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • EU gas storage is unusually low at around 65–68% in mid‑September—record lows for this time of year—raising vulnerability ahead of winter (lemonde.fr).
  • Disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, halted Qatari exports, and limited immediate replacement capacity are tightening global LNG supply, intensifying competition between Europe and Asia (investing.com).
  • Spot LNG prices are already elevated (Asia ~$22/mmBtu), and with low spare supply and potential cold weather, prices could surge further—potentially rising by one‑third or more this winter (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are global LNG prices expected to spike this winter?
LNG prices may spike due to historically low European gas storage, increased competition from North Asian buyers, and supply disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz.
How low are European gas stocks compared to previous years?
European Union natural gas stocks are currently 67% full, a record low for this time of year and below the EU’s December target of 80%.
How has the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affected LNG supply?
The closure has prevented shipments from Qatar and UAE, resulting in a loss of 36 million metric tons of LNG supply this year.
What could happen to LNG prices if the winter is colder than normal?
If winter is colder than normal, LNG prices may reach $40/mmBtu, which could lead to some demand destruction due to high costs.
How are Asian buyers affected by current LNG supply disruptions?
Asian buyers face challenges in securing rapid LNG deliveries due to limited spare supply and longer shipments from the U.S., increasing competition with Europe.

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