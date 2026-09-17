GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany machinery sector to see fourth year of decline in 2026, VDMA says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany machinery sector to see fourth year of decline in 2026, VDMA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Germany Machinery Sector to See Continued Decline in 2026, VDMA Warns

Outlook and Forecasts for Germany's Machinery and Equipment Industry

2026 Production Forecast and Industry Performance

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Germany's machinery and equipment industry is expected to shrink for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, with production forecast to fall 2% in real terms, the VDMA said on Thursday, cutting its earlier forecast of stagnation.

The downgrade reflects weak output this year, with production down 4.1% in the first seven months from a year earlier, despite signs that demand was improving.

Turning Point Predicted for 2027

However, the sector group said 2027 should mark a turning point, forecasting real production growth of 3%.

Improved Orders and Business Expectations

"The improved order situation and slightly brighter expectations suggest production will grow again in 2027," VDMA chief economist Johannes Gernandt said.

Price-adjusted orders rose 5% in the first seven months of 2026, driven by a 14% increase from non-euro zone countries. Business expectations have also improved.

Challenges Facing the Sector

Still, domestic demand remains weak and the recent pickup has yet to spread across the broader machinery sector, limiting the near-term production outlook, the group said.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s machinery production faces a fourth consecutive annual contraction in 2026, with a 2 % real decline forecast by VDMA
  • Although order intake rose 5 % in the first seven months of 2026—led by a 14 % increase from non‑euro zone markets—domestic demand remains weak, hampering recovery
  • VDMA predicts a turning point in 2027, with real production growth of 3 %, supported by improved orders and business sentiment

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany's machinery sector expected to shrink in 2026?
Germany's machinery sector is forecast to contract in 2026 due to continued weak domestic demand and a slow recovery of production output.
When does the VDMA expect production growth to return?
VDMA expects real production growth to return to the German machinery sector in 2027, with a projected increase of 3%.
What trends were observed in new orders in 2026?
Price-adjusted orders rose by 5% in the first seven months of 2026, mainly driven by a 14% increase from non-euro zone countries.
What factors are still weighing on the sector's outlook?
Domestic demand remains weak and recent improvements have not spread broadly across the sector, limiting near-term production prospects.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-LVMH signed a secret 2002 pact to buy Hermès heir’s shares. Now he says his fortune is missing

Exclusive-LVMH signed a secret 2002 pact to buy Hermès heir’s shares. Now he says his fortune is missing

Image for Trump warns EU of tariffs over Canada's potential associate membership, calls it 'laughable'

Trump warns EU of tariffs over Canada's potential associate membership, calls it 'laughable'

Image for Australia cracks down on student and backpacker visas to curb migration

Australia cracks down on student and backpacker visas to curb migration

Image for Hawkish Fed lifts dollar to seven-week high; markets brace for BOE, BOJ

Hawkish Fed lifts dollar to seven-week high; markets brace for BOE, BOJ

Image for Poland's Allegro boosts 2026 outlook as growth accelerates

Poland's Allegro boosts 2026 outlook as growth accelerates

Image for Global LNG prices could spike this winter on low European gas stocks

Global LNG prices could spike this winter on low European gas stocks

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Britain's Next nudges up profit guidance again
Britain's Next nudges up profit guidance again
Image for Shares edge up after Fed hike, dollar firm on short-term yields
Shares edge up after Fed hike, dollar firm on short-term yields
Image for Volvo Cars to launch 13 new models this decade, eyes earnings boost
Volvo Cars to launch 13 new models this decade, eyes earnings boost
Image for EU seeks China curbs on hybrid car exports to avert trade row, FT reports
EU seeks China curbs on hybrid car exports to avert trade row, FT reports
Image for Analysis-Volkswagen's Seat on the brink as Chinese rivals gain ground
Analysis-Volkswagen's Seat on the brink as Chinese rivals gain ground
Image for Morning Bid: Fed lifts the hawkish bar for BoE
Morning Bid: Fed lifts the hawkish bar for BoE
Image for Oil prices extend losses as fears of Middle East supply disruptions ease
Oil prices extend losses as fears of Middle East supply disruptions ease
Image for House passes Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham, sending it to Trump
House passes Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham, sending it to Trump
Image for Soccer-Former Chelsea owners Boehly and Walter sell holdings to Clearlake
Soccer-Former Chelsea owners Boehly and Walter sell holdings to Clearlake
Image for EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
EU's von der Leyen wants Canada to become bloc's first associate member
Image for Bank of England to hold rates but energy shock stirs talk of a hike
Bank of England to hold rates but energy shock stirs talk of a hike
Image for UK think tank sees £8 billion in savings from means-testing disability benefit
UK think tank sees £8 billion in savings from means-testing disability benefit
View All Finance Posts