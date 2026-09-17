Allegro Lifts 2026 Growth Forecast on Strong Q3 Acceleration in Poland

Allegro Raises Outlook Following Strong Third Quarter Performance

Upgraded Financial Guidance for 2026

GDANSK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro raised its 2026 outlook on Thursday, saying growth continued to accelerate in the third quarter after it confirmed second-quarter results had exceeded its guidance.

The company expects its 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to grow between 11% and 14% in its domestic market, up from the previous guidance of 7% to 10%.

Key Sales and Revenue Metrics

Gross merchandise value, a key sales measure for e-commerce firms, is expected to grow by 11% to 13% in Poland, versus 9% to 11% targeted previously. Domestic revenue is set to rise between 13% and 15%, instead of the earlier range of 11% to 14%.

Third Quarter Acceleration and Group-Level Impact

Allegro said the first weeks of the third quarter had boosted the group’s year-to-date GMV growth rate to 15%, prompting it to lift the group-level guidance to between 13% and 15% from 10% to 12%.

Group revenue is now expected to rise by 14% to 16% and adjusted EBITDA by 13% to 17%, it added.

Second Quarter Results Confirmation

Allegro, which had reported preliminary second-quarter results in July, confirmed that adjusted EBITDA of its Polish operations rose 11.3% to 1.15 billion zlotys ($302.2 million) in the quarter. On the group level, adjusted core earnings were 1.03 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.8059 zlotys)

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)