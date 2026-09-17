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Poland's Allegro boosts 2026 outlook as growth accelerates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland's Allegro boosts 2026 outlook as growth accelerates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Allegro Lifts 2026 Growth Forecast on Strong Q3 Acceleration in Poland

Allegro Raises Outlook Following Strong Third Quarter Performance

Upgraded Financial Guidance for 2026

GDANSK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest e-commerce platform Allegro raised its 2026 outlook on Thursday, saying growth continued to accelerate in the third quarter after it confirmed second-quarter results had exceeded its guidance.

The company expects its 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to grow between 11% and 14% in its domestic market, up from the previous guidance of 7% to 10%.

Key Sales and Revenue Metrics

Gross merchandise value, a key sales measure for e-commerce firms, is expected to grow by 11% to 13% in Poland, versus 9% to 11% targeted previously. Domestic revenue is set to rise between 13% and 15%, instead of the earlier range of 11% to 14%.

Third Quarter Acceleration and Group-Level Impact

Allegro said the first weeks of the third quarter had boosted the group’s year-to-date GMV growth rate to 15%, prompting it to lift the group-level guidance to between 13% and 15% from 10% to 12%.

Group revenue is now expected to rise by 14% to 16% and adjusted EBITDA by 13% to 17%, it added.

Second Quarter Results Confirmation

Allegro, which had reported preliminary second-quarter results in July, confirmed that adjusted EBITDA of its Polish operations rose 11.3% to 1.15 billion zlotys ($302.2 million) in the quarter. On the group level, adjusted core earnings were 1.03 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.8059 zlotys)

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Allegro’s Polish operations delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of ~11.3% and GMV up ~12% in Q2, beating earlier forecasts (en.media.allegro.pl)
  • Momentum carried into Q3 with year‑to‑date GMV growth reaching ~15%, prompting a lifted full‑year group guidance: GMV now expected to grow 13–15% and adjusted EBITDA 13–17% (en.media.allegro.pl)
  • Allegro’s growth is being driven by innovation—partnerships, AI adoption, expansion into services like travel and medical, and strong international traction accelerating GMV by nearly 100% YoY in early Q3 (en.media.allegro.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Allegro's gross merchandise value expected to grow in Poland?
Allegro expects its gross merchandise value in Poland to grow by 11%-13%, up from earlier forecasts of 9%-11%.
What is the group's updated revenue growth guidance?
Allegro now expects group revenue to rise by 14%-16% and adjusted EBITDA by 13%-17%.
How did Allegro's Polish operations perform in Q2?
Adjusted EBITDA for Allegro's Polish operations rose by 11.3% to 1.15 billion zlotys ($302.2 million) in the second quarter.
Why did Allegro raise its guidance?
Stronger than expected growth in the initial weeks of Q3 boosted the group's year-to-date GMV growth rate to 15%, prompting a guidance increase.

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