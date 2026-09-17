Trump Warns EU of Tariffs Over Canada's Possible EU Associate Membership

US Response to EU-Canada Associate Membership Proposal

BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to take action against the EU if it moved forward with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to make Canada the bloc's first associate member.

Trump's Threats and Statements

"If they do that, if I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things," Trump told reporters en route to an ​event in North Carolina, calling the proposal "laughable."

Conditions for Tariffs

"And so, if they do that, if Europe does that with a bad intention, if it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe."

Background on the EU Proposal

Von der Leyen's Announcement

Von der Leyen announced the proposal on Wednesday during her annual State of the Union speech, attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mick Carney, as she sought to deepen ties among allies in what she called "an openly hostile world".

Context of the State of the Union Speech

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)