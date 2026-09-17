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Trump warns EU of tariffs over Canada's potential associate membership, calls it 'laughable'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking International trade Politics

Trump Warns EU of Tariffs Over Canada's Possible EU Associate Membership

US Response to EU-Canada Associate Membership Proposal

BRUSSELS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to take action against the EU if it moved forward with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to make Canada the bloc's first associate member.

Trump's Threats and Statements

"If they do that, if I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things," Trump told reporters en route to an ​event in North Carolina, calling the proposal "laughable."

Conditions for Tariffs

"And so, if they do that, if Europe does that with a bad intention, if it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe."

Background on the EU Proposal

Von der Leyen's Announcement

Von der Leyen announced the proposal on Wednesday during her annual State of the Union speech, attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mick Carney, as she sought to deepen ties among allies in what she called "an openly hostile world".

Context of the State of the Union Speech

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Von der Leyen announced on September 16, 2026, the EU’s intention to invite Canada to become its first-ever “associate member”—a novel and undefined status intended to deepen cooperation beyond CETA, including tech, defence, AI, critical minerals, energy, Arctic projects and more (globalnews.ca).
  • Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney supports forging a ‘unique alliance’ with the EU though Ottawa remains cautious about the “associate member” label, emphasizing a focus on concrete outcomes and awaiting more clarity before committing (euractiv.com).
  • Trump characterized the proposal as potentially “hostile,” threatening “very serious tariffs” or suspension of trade if the EU’s intent with Canada is negative—highlighting rising tensions amid the U.S.-Canada trade friction (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trump threaten tariffs against the EU?
Trump threatened tariffs if the EU proceeded with plans to make Canada its first associate member, calling the move 'laughable'.
What proposal did the European Commission President make?
Ursula von der Leyen proposed making Canada the EU's first associate member in an effort to strengthen alliances.
What was Trump's response to the associate membership proposal?
Trump said he would consider it a hostile act and would impose very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things.
Where was the announcement about Canada's potential EU associate membership made?
The proposal was announced by Ursula von der Leyen during her annual State of the Union speech in Brussels.

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