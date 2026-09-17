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Exclusive-LVMH signed a secret 2002 pact to buy Hermès heir’s shares. Now he says his fortune is missing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-LVMH signed a secret 2002 pact to buy Hermès heir’s shares. Now he says his fortune is missing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Luxury Goods Corporate Law

LVMH’s Secret 2002 Hermès Pact: Hermès Heir Alleges Missing Fortune in Court

By Tassilo Hummel and David Gauthier-Villars

The Dispute Over Hermès Shares and LVMH’s Secret Dealings

Sept 17 - In a June court filing, luxury-goods giant LVMH <LVMH.PA> forcefully denied it had ever tried to acquire shares in rival Hermès <HRMS.PA> from that company’s founding-family heir Nicolas Puech, who alleges he was fleeced of his 6% stake – now worth billions – through schemes involving his late wealth manager.

LVMH’s Denial and the 2002 Agreement

"The group never contemplated acquiring Nicolas Puech's stake, let alone against his will," LVMH stated in the filing, responding to a lawsuit Puech filed last year in France.

But LVMH signed a 2002 agreement to purchase the heir’s shares, legal documents reviewed by Reuters show, in a deal LVMH representatives crafted with Puech’s financial advisor, Eric Freymond, who died last year. Further, the records reveal, LVMH and its chairman’s family holding company paid Freymond’s management firm at least $20 million in commissions and fees between 2001 and 2009 as Freymond helped LVMH secretly build a massive stake in Hermès.

The 2002 agreement for Puech’s shares and the scale of the Freymond payments are reported here for the first time. Taken together, they show LVMH’s relationship with Puech’s wealth manager and confidant was more extensive than previously known and raise questions about recent LVMH denials of any attempt to buy Puech’s Hermès stake.

Corporate Rivalry and Stakebuilding

The revelations mark the latest plot twist in a bitter corporate rivalry between the luxury-goods giants dating back a quarter century, when LVMH first started covertly building its Hermès stake. Hermès fended off what it called a hostile takeover by LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault after the billionaire surprised investors in October 2010 by disclosing a 17% stake in the smaller rival. LVMH accumulated as much as 23% in Hermès before agreeing to liquidate its stake in a 2014 truce.

The mystery surrounding the fortune the Hermès heir says is missing continues to play out in Paris courts, raising fresh questions over whether and how his shares ended up as part of the LVMH stake in Hermès.

The Players: LVMH, Hermès, and Nicolas Puech

Bernard Arnault’s Empire

Arnault had built a luxury empire through acquisitions, starting with Christian Dior before taking control of LVMH in the late 1980s, shortly after its founding in a merger of Louis Vuitton and Moët Hennessy. Today, LVMH is the world’s biggest luxury firm, with more than 75 brands selling everything from clothes and leather goods to champagne and perfume, and Arnault is among Europe’s richest people.

Hermès and Its Family Legacy

Hermès, mostly run by members of its founding family, has become one of France's most valuable listed companies, alongside LVMH, thanks to a focus on ultra-wealthy shoppers and the enduring appeal of its handmade Birkin and Kelly handbags, which can sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

Nicolas Puech’s Missing Shares

Puech says he didn’t discover his shares had vanished until 2022, after he cut ties with his wealth manager. Last year, he filed a lawsuit seeking €14 billion ($16 billion) in damages from whoever might be found guilty in prosecutors’ parallel probe into his missing fortune – which has targeted Puech’s now-deceased financial advisor and a lawyer who advised LVMH on its covert stakebuilding in the 2000s. At today’s share prices, Puech’s 6% stake in Hermès would be worth about $10 billion.

Puech’s lawsuit names LVMH and its billionaire chairman as defendants, along with companies affiliated with Freymond.

The Legal Battle and Secret Agreements

LVMH’s Legal Arguments

LVMH argued in its June court filing that buying Puech’s shares would have made no sense because it had planned at the time to take the “opposite” strategy of convincing Puech to join a shareholder bloc to influence Hermès, which the heir couldn’t do without his stake. But the documents reviewed by Reuters show LVMH signed the 2002 agreement to buy Puech's shares with the heir’s wealth manager, Freymond, shortly after launching its stake-building effort.

An LVMH spokesman declined to comment on the agreement or its payments to Freymond.

Puech declined to comment, citing the ongoing criminal probe. Hermès declined to comment.

The Death of Eric Freymond

Freymond was fatally struck by a Swiss train in July 2025 as French prosecutors were investigating whether he misappropriated Puech’s shares. Local prosecutors in Bern, Switzerland, investigated the death and concluded it was a suicide. Freymond denied wrongdoing before his death.

MISSING SHARES

The Fate of the Hermès Shares

Exactly what happened to the Hermès heir’s shares – and any money paid to buy them – remains unclear.

LVMH has never said whether it purchased Hermès shares owned by Puech. In its June court filing, LVMH acknowledged working with Freymond to accumulate Hermès shares but said any purchase of Puech’s shares would have been unintentional.

In a previously unreported 2017 Swiss court filing, LVMH said the 2002 agreement to buy Puech’s shares was never executed and that the company was unable to verify that the heir had authorized Freymond to sell the stock.

Legal Investigations and Testimonies

In May, prosecutors told Reuters they were investigating whether Swiss lawyer Alexandre Montavon “participated in the misappropriation of Nicolas ​Puech's Hermès shares for the benefit of LVMH.”

Prosecutors have not filed criminal charges against Montavon in the ongoing investigation.

Montavon told French prosecutors in May that he advised LVMH on the 2002 agreement, according to a transcript of his testimony reviewed by Reuters. At the same time, Montavon also worked closely with Puech’s financial advisor, serving as a board member of Freymond’s wealth-management firm, the lawyer testified.

The 2002 agreement, negotiated with Freymond, called for LVMH to buy millions of Hermès shares from Puech and other family heirs, Montavon told prosecutors.

A lawyer for Montavon said his client denied any wrongdoing and that he was never informed “at the time of the events” that LVMH had purchased shares belonging to Puech.

Key Takeaways

  • Nicolas Puech alleges his 6 % Hermès stake—now worth around $10 billion—was illicitly transferred through a covert 2002 agreement orchestrated by his then‐wealth manager, Eric Freymond (lemonde.fr).
  • LVMH formally denied any intent to acquire Puech’s shares against his will in a June court filing, but the new pact and related payments—which include at least $20 million in fees and commissions to Freymond’s firm—undermine that defense (lemonde.fr).
  • The revelations deepen the corporate saga between LVMH and Hermès, dating back to LVMH’s stealth accumulation of Hermès shares via equity swaps from the early 2000s, culminating in a public 17 % stake disclosure in 2010 and eventual exit in a 2014 truce (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dispute between LVMH and Hermès heir Nicolas Puech?
Nicolas Puech alleges he lost his 6% Hermès stake, now worth billions, through secret deals involving LVMH and his late wealth manager.
Did LVMH sign an agreement to buy shares from the Hermès heir?
Yes, legal documents reveal that LVMH signed a 2002 agreement to purchase shares from Nicolas Puech, managed through his advisor.
How much is the missing Hermès stake worth?
Nicolas Puech's 6% stake in Hermès is currently valued at around $10 billion.
What legal actions have been taken regarding the missing Hermès fortune?
Nicolas Puech has filed a lawsuit seeking €14 billion ($16 billion) in damages, naming LVMH, Bernard Arnault, and affiliated companies as defendants.
What role did Eric Freymond play in the LVMH-Hermès dispute?
Eric Freymond, Puech’s financial advisor, brokered the 2002 agreement and received over $20 million in payments from LVMH and affiliates.

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