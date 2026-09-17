Debenhams Interim Profit Rises as Marketplace Model Boosts Brand Growth
Financial Performance and Strategic Transformation
First-Half Profit Growth Driven by Marketplace Model
Sept 17 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Debenhams Group reported a 13.9% rise in first-half core profit on Thursday, helped by its shift to a marketplace model and a return to growth at key brands including PrettyLittleThing, boohoo and Karen Millen.
Turnaround Efforts and Brand Revitalization
The iconic brand has been undergoing a turnaround after years of weak sales at its youth brands, high debt and declining profitability, and is shifting to a capital-light marketplace model to boost margins and cash flow.
Profit Forecast and Financial Highlights
The company reiterated its annual profit forecast and reported adjusted core profit of £24 million ($32.12 million) for the six months ended August 31, compared with £21 million a year ago.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.7472 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)