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UK's Debenhams posts higher interim profit as key brands return to growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Debenhams posts higher interim profit as key brands return to growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Debenhams Interim Profit Rises as Marketplace Model Boosts Brand Growth

Financial Performance and Strategic Transformation

First-Half Profit Growth Driven by Marketplace Model

Sept 17 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Debenhams Group reported a 13.9% rise in first-half core profit on Thursday, helped by its shift to a marketplace model and a return to growth at key brands including PrettyLittleThing, boohoo and Karen Millen. 

Turnaround Efforts and Brand Revitalization

The iconic brand has been undergoing a turnaround after years of weak sales at its youth brands, high debt and declining profitability, and is shifting to a capital-light marketplace model to boost margins and cash flow.

Profit Forecast and Financial Highlights

The company reiterated its annual profit forecast and reported adjusted core profit of £24 million ($32.12 million) for the six months ended August 31, compared with £21 million a year ago. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7472 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Interim adjusted core profit climbed to £24 million from £21 million, confirmed alongside reaffirmed full‑year outlook.
  • Marketplace model now central to strategy; marketplace GMV mix reached ~34% of total and carries lower returns, aiding gross margin and cash flow improvements (lse.co.uk).
  • PrettyLittleThing swung to a £14 million Adjusted EBITDA profit (from a £1 million loss), with all brands now profitable on that basis (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Debenhams Group's interim core profit growth?
Debenhams reported a 13.9% rise in first-half core profit compared to the previous year.
Which key brands helped boost Debenhams' profit?
The growth was supported by PrettyLittleThing, boohoo, and Karen Millen.
What strategic shift did Debenhams implement to improve profitability?
Debenhams shifted to a capital-light marketplace model to boost margins and cash flow.
How much was Debenhams' adjusted core profit for the six months ended August 31?
Debenhams reported an adjusted core profit of £24 million for the six-month period.

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