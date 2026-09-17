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Australia to bar foreign students from bringing partners, children while they study - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Australia to bar foreign students from bringing partners, children while they study

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Australia Bans Foreign Students Bringing Partners, Children Under New Visa Rules

Overview of Australia's New Visa Restrictions for Foreign Students

Government Announcement and Policy Changes

SYDNEY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Australia will stop foreign students from bringing their partners and children to accompany them while they study and tighten rules for temporary migrants to switch visas, media reported on Thursday, ahead of a minister's speech on immigration changes.

Net overseas migration numbers will be reduced to 225,000 by 2028, down from about 300,000 now, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke will say in a speech at the National Press Club later on Thursday, public broadcaster ABC News reported, without citing sources.

Burke's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Current Rules for International Students and Their Families

At present, spouses and partners of international students can work in Australia, although the number of hours they are permitted to work varies depending on the student's course of study. The student can also bring dependent children under the age of 18.

Political Context and Public Response

One Nation Party's Influence on Migration Policy

The government's move comes after the hard-right One Nation party, which has been surging in recent polls, said this week that it would slash the number of temporary migrants by 750,000 over three years, to give Australians "breathing space."

One Nation, which describes its approach as "Australia first" and whose policies have drawn comparisons to those of U.S. President Donald Trump, said it would aim to restrict net overseas migration to 130,000 after the initial three years, with the program expected to be reviewed annually.

Comparison to U.S. Immigration Policies

One Nation's policies have drawn comparisons to those of U.S. President Donald Trump, reflecting a broader global trend toward stricter immigration controls.

Trends in Migration and Impact on Society

Recent Migration Patterns

Australia's migration intake, driven largely by international students, backpackers and temporary skilled workers, surged after the country reopened its borders in February 2022 following nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Societal and Economic Impacts

However, numbers have been trending lower over the past two years, even as critics argue the influx of migrants has increased pressure on housing and infrastructure and strained social cohesion.

Net overseas migration totalled 306,000 in the year ended June 30, 2025, with international students accounting for more than half of that total, according to official data. Net migration was 429,000 in 2024, after peaking at 518,000 in 2023.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • The Labor government will ban international students from bringing family members while studying and impose stricter rules on temporary visa holders switching visas or extending stays, targeting net overseas migration of 225,000 by 2028 (abc.net.au).
  • The move follows mounting pressure from the hard‑right One Nation party, which has proposed slashing 750,000 temporary migrants over three years and eliminating family visas for students and skilled migrants (abc.net.au).
  • Australia’s net overseas migration peaked at 518,000 in 2023 and stood around 300,000 in 2026; international students make up a significant portion of the intake, raising concerns over housing, infrastructure, and social cohesion (abc.net.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes are being made to Australia's student visa policy?
Australia will bar foreign students from bringing their partners and children while they study, and will tighten rules for temporary migrants switching visas.
Why is Australia changing its international student migration rules?
The government aims to reduce net overseas migration and address concerns about increased pressure on housing, infrastructure, and social cohesion.
How many migrants does Australia plan to allow by 2028?
Net overseas migration will be reduced to 225,000 by 2028, down from about 300,000 currently.
What was the net overseas migration number for recent years?
Net overseas migration was 429,000 in 2024 and peaked at 518,000 in 2023. It is targeted to fall to 225,000 by 2028.
Who are the main contributors to Australia’s recent migration surge?
International students, backpackers, and temporary skilled workers have driven the increase in Australia’s migration intake since 2022.

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