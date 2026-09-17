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Oil prices extend losses as fears of Middle East supply disruptions ease - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices extend losses as fears of Middle East supply disruptions ease

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Oil Prices Extend Losses on Easing Middle East Supply Disruption Concerns

By Yuka Obayashi

Oil Market Movements and Middle East Supply Updates

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous day's losses, as reports of Saudi Arabia offering extra crude cargoes through Oman reduced fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Recent Price Changes

Brent crude futures dropped $1.24, or 1.2%, to $104.59 a barrel by 0049 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down $1.14, or 1.1%, at $101.29. Both contracts fell about $3 on Wednesday.

Market Sentiment and Analyst Insights

"Concerns over supply tightness eased slightly following news that Saudi Arabia would ship cargo via Oman," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"Expectations of progress toward easing tensions in the Middle East ahead of U.S.-China summit next week are also capping price gains," he added.

Saudi Arabia's Response to Supply Concerns

Saudi Arabia is offering more loadings of crude oil to Asian refiners via ship-to-ship transfers off Oman's Sohar port, people familiar with the matter said, blunting some of the hit to global supply from attacks on the Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline to the Red Sea.

Background: Pipeline Attacks and Export Disruptions

Oil prices rose to about four-month highs earlier this week after shipping industry sources said crude loadings at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea export hub of Yanbu had been suspended and Riyadh had cancelled some cargo deliveries to European customers. The suspension followed attacks on the East-West pipeline, which feeds the Saudi port of Yanbu.

Strategic Importance of Yanbu and the Strait of Hormuz

Yanbu became Saudi Arabia's main outlet for oil exports after Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S. and Israel attacked the country at the end of February. Prior to the war, Hormuz was the conduit for one-fifth of the world's oil supply.

Pipeline Damage and Repair Uncertainty

Two pumping stations serving the East-West pipeline were damaged in an attack last week, with a repair timeline unclear, according to assessments from three oil and security sources.

Ongoing Middle East Tensions

Despite the oil price decline on Thursday, worries about the intensifying Middle East war remain.

Escalation in Yemen and Regional Impact

Saudi warplanes pounded Yemen and Houthi fighters launched drones and missiles at Saudi cities, the Iran-backed movement said on Wednesday, after a lightning advance that has extended Tehran's reach in the Middle East war.

U.S. Crude Inventory Data

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected draw from U.S. crude inventories last week. Crude oil stocks in the top-producing nation fell about 640,000 barrels last week, the EIA data showed, compared to expectations of a 1.62 million-barrel draw according to a Reuters poll of energy analysts.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Saudi Arabia is offering additional crude cargoes via ship‑to‑ship transfers off Oman’s Sohar port, helping alleviate concerns about disruptions from attacks on its East‑West pipeline (khaleejtimes.com).
  • Oil benchmarks—Brent and WTI—fell again, extending prior session losses of about $3, headlined by Saudi’s re‑routing efforts and easing supply anxieties (marketscreener.com).
  • U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose by around 7.1 million barrels, far above the anticipated draw of about 1.6 million barrels, intensifying bearish sentiment (finance.yahoo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall in early trade on Thursday?
Oil prices dropped as Saudi Arabia offered extra crude cargoes via Oman, reducing fears of Middle East supply disruptions.
What impact did Saudi Arabia's actions have on global supply fears?
By offering more crude loadings to Asian refiners via Oman, Saudi Arabia helped ease concerns about disruptions following attacks on its pipelines.
How much did Brent and WTI crude prices decline?
Brent crude futures dropped $1.24 to $104.59, while U.S. WTI futures fell $1.14 to $101.29 in early Thursday trade.
What is the current state of Middle East tensions affecting oil prices?
Tensions remain high due to attacks and conflict, but expectations of diplomatic progress are also influencing oil market reactions.
How did U.S. crude inventory data affect the market outlook?
U.S. crude stocks fell by 640,000 barrels, less than the expected 1.62 million-barrel draw, affecting market sentiment.

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