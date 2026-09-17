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Finance

France's CEA, Alice & Bob partner on quantum-supercomputing software

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Quantum Computing technology

CEA and Alice & Bob Team Up to Develop Quantum-Supercomputing Software

Collaboration to Advance Quantum and Supercomputing Integration

By Leo Marchandon

Partnership Announcement and Initial Focus

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Quantum computing startup Alice & Bob and France's state Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) announced a collaboration on Thursday to develop software for using quantum computers alongside classical supercomputers, initially to explore applications in materials physics.

Qaptiva Software Enhancement and Industry Competition

They will seek to improve the Qaptiva software developed by state-owned supercomputer maker Bull to compete with Nvidia's CUDA-Q, in an effort to prevent the software bottleneck that CUDA has created in AI, executives at both entities told Reuters.

Boosting the Domestic Quantum Industry

CEA, a research centre with an annual budget of nearly €6 billion ($6.9 billion) notably overseeing France's nuclear deterrent, said the programme aimed to boost the domestic quantum industry by becoming an early customer for French startups and granting them access to its computing facilities.

Technical Approach: Linking Supercomputers and Quantum Processors

The aim is to link conventional supercomputers and quantum processors, assigning the quantum machine only the parts of a problem for which it may eventually offer an advantage.

Current and Future Quantum Installations

CEA has already installed quantum computers from French companies Quandela and Pasqal alongside its classical supercomputer and will add Alice & Bob's in 2027.

($1 = 0.8714 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Partnership focuses on developing hybrid software to link quantum processors with classical supercomputers, prioritizing materials‑physics applications.
  • They aim to upgrade Bull’s Qaptiva platform to compete with Nvidia’s CUDA‑Q and avoid its AI‑induced software bottlenecks.
  • CEA will host Alice & Bob’s quantum machine in 2027, boosting France’s domestic quantum ecosystem and offering startups access to advanced computing infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the CEA and Alice & Bob partnership?
The goal is to develop software that enables quantum computers to work alongside classical supercomputers, especially for materials physics applications.
Which software are they aiming to improve with this collaboration?
They aim to improve the Qaptiva software, developed by Bull, to compete with Nvidia's CUDA-Q.
How will this partnership benefit the French quantum industry?
The program will help boost domestic startups by making CEA an early customer and allowing them access to CEA's facilities.
When will Alice & Bob's quantum computer be added to CEA's facilities?
Alice & Bob's quantum computer is planned to be added in 2027.
Which other French quantum companies have their computers installed at CEA?
Quandela and Pasqal have already installed quantum computers alongside CEA's classical supercomputer.

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