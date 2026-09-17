CSG Reports Fire at Slovak Ammunition Plant During Reconstruction Work

Incident Overview and Impact on Operations

Details of the Fire Incident

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out on Wednesday during reconstruction work on the roof of a Slovak large-calibre ammunition body plant that is part of the Czechoslovak Group was extinguished and did not cause any injuries, CSG said.

Operational Disruption and Customer Deliveries

Operations were halted but CSG said it did not expect customer deliveries to be disrupted due to the availability of the group's other production facilities. It did not indicate when operations might resume.

CSG's Role in Military Supply Chain

CSG is a major supplier of ammunition and other military equipment to Ukraine.

Plant Information and Ownership

The plant in the town of Snina in eastern Slovakia is operated by ZVS Holding, which is jointly owned by CSG's unit MSM and the Slovak government. It produces bodies for artillery ammunition but does not work with explosive material.

Investigation and Reporting

CSG said it was investigating the cause of the fire.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kirsten)