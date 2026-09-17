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Finance

CSG says fire at Slovak ammunition body plant broke out during reconstruction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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CSG Reports Fire at Slovak Ammunition Plant During Reconstruction Work

Incident Overview and Impact on Operations

Details of the Fire Incident

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out on Wednesday during reconstruction work on the roof of a Slovak large-calibre ammunition body plant that is part of the Czechoslovak Group was extinguished and did not cause any injuries, CSG said.

Operational Disruption and Customer Deliveries

Operations were halted but CSG said it did not expect customer deliveries to be disrupted due to the availability of the group's other production facilities. It did not indicate when operations might resume. 

CSG's Role in Military Supply Chain

CSG is a major supplier of ammunition and other military equipment to Ukraine. 

Plant Information and Ownership

The plant in the town of Snina in eastern Slovakia is operated by ZVS Holding, which is jointly owned by CSG's unit MSM and the Slovak government. It produces bodies for artillery ammunition but does not work with explosive material. 

Investigation and Reporting

CSG said it was investigating the cause of the fire.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kirsten)

Key Takeaways

  • Fire erupted on the roof of a ZVS Holding production hall in Snina during renovation on September 16, 2026, and was promptly extinguished; no injuries reported (tasr.sk).
  • Production at the affected facility has been suspended, but delivery schedules are unlikely to be disrupted, as CSG can rely on its broader Slovak and international manufacturing capacity (tasr.sk).
  • ZVS Holding, jointly owned by MSM Group (part of CSG) and the Slovak government, focuses on manufacturing large-calibre ammunition bodies and is enhancing capacity with recent investments in automation and new production lines (csg.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at the Slovak ammunition plant?
The fire broke out during reconstruction work on the roof, but the exact cause is still being investigated by CSG.
Were there any injuries reported from the fire?
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire at the Slovak ammunition plant.
Will customer deliveries be affected by the fire?
CSG stated that deliveries should not be disrupted due to availability of other production facilities.
What does the Slovak ammunition plant produce?
The plant produces large-calibre artillery ammunition bodies but does not work with explosive materials.
Who operates the Slovak ammunition body plant in Snina?
The plant is operated by ZVS Holding, jointly owned by CSG's MSM unit and the Slovak government.

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