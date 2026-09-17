UK CMA Launches Probe Into AkzoNobel's $25 Billion Axalta Merger

Competition Watchdog Investigates Potential Impact of AkzoNobel-Axalta Merger

Overview of the CMA Probe

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog launched on Thursday a probe into Dulux paint maker AkzoNobel's $25 billion merger with rival Axalta to assess whether the deal would lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the UK.

Key Details of the Investigation

Additional details:

CMA's Timeline and Legal Framework

• The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) set November 11 as the deadline for its Phase 1 decision, and will assess whether the transaction would create a relevant merger situation under the Enterprise Act 2002.

Background on the AkzoNobel-Axalta Merger

• Last November, AkzoNobel announced plans to merge with Axalta Coating Systems in a deal that would create a combined company with an enterprise value of $25 billion.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)