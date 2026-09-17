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UK watchdog probes AkzoNobel's $25 billion Axalta merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK watchdog probes AkzoNobel's $25 billion Axalta merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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UK CMA Launches Probe Into AkzoNobel's $25 Billion Axalta Merger

Competition Watchdog Investigates Potential Impact of AkzoNobel-Axalta Merger

Overview of the CMA Probe

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog launched on Thursday a probe into Dulux paint maker AkzoNobel's $25 billion merger with rival Axalta to assess whether the deal would lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the UK.

Key Details of the Investigation

Additional details:

CMA's Timeline and Legal Framework

• The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) set November 11 as the deadline for its Phase 1 decision, and will assess whether the transaction would create a relevant merger situation under the Enterprise Act 2002.

Background on the AkzoNobel-Axalta Merger

• Last November, AkzoNobel announced plans to merge with Axalta Coating Systems in a deal that would create a combined company with an enterprise value of $25 billion.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA initiated its formal investigation into the AkzoNobel‑Axalta merger on September 17, with a Phase 1 deadline of November 11 to decide if full review is needed under the Enterprise Act 2002. (gov.uk)
  • The all‑stock, merger‑of‑equals was announced in November 2025, valued at about $25 billion, combining 2024 revenues of $17 billion and projected cost synergies of $600 million. (sec.gov)
  • AkzoNobel will pay a pre‑completion special cash dividend of €2.5 billion (less any 2026 regular dividends), with Axalta shareholders receiving 0.6539 AkzoNobel shares per Axalta share; closing expected late 2026 to early 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. (akzonobel.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is involved in the AkzoNobel merger?
AkzoNobel is merging with Axalta Coating Systems in a deal valued at $25 billion.
Why is the UK's CMA investigating the AkzoNobel-Axalta merger?
The UK's CMA is probing the merger to assess if it would lead to less competition in the UK.
What law is the CMA using to assess the merger?
The merger is being assessed under the Enterprise Act 2002.
What is the deadline for the CMA's Phase 1 decision?
The CMA has set November 11 as the deadline for its Phase 1 decision.

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