Ramsay Generale de Sante Expects Revenue to Rise by Up to 3% in 2027
2027 Revenue Growth and Financial Outlook
Revenue Growth Projections
Sept 17 (Reuters) - French healthcare provider Ramsay Generale de Sante expects its revenue to grow by 2% to 3% in 2027, with a stable core profit margin compared to 2026, it said ahead of its capital markets day on Thursday.
Capital Expenditure Plans
The company expects its gross capital expenditure to average about 4% of revenue over fiscal years 2027 to 2029, it added in the press release.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)