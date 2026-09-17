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Finance

Healthcare firm Ramsay Generale de Sante sees 2027 revenue rising by up to 3%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Ramsay Generale de Sante Expects Revenue to Rise by Up to 3% in 2027

2027 Revenue Growth and Financial Outlook

Revenue Growth Projections

Sept 17 (Reuters) - French healthcare provider Ramsay Generale de Sante expects its revenue to grow by 2% to 3% in 2027, with a stable core profit margin compared to 2026, it said ahead of its capital markets day on Thursday.

Capital Expenditure Plans

The company expects its gross capital expenditure to average about 4% of revenue over fiscal years 2027 to 2029, it added in the press release.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • FY 2027 revenue growth projected at 2–3%, with core EBITDA margin stable year‑on‑year (globenewswire.com)
  • Gross capex expected to average ~4% of revenue over FY 2027–2029 (globenewswire.com)
  • The announcement aligns with Ramsay Santé’s new strategic “Connecting Care 2030” plan unveiled at its Capital Markets Day on September 17, 2026 (globenewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What revenue growth does Ramsay Generale de Sante expect for 2027?
The company anticipates revenue to grow by 2% to 3% in 2027 compared to 2026.
How will Ramsay Generale de Sante's core profit margin perform in 2027?
The company expects its core profit margin to remain stable in 2027 relative to 2026.
What is Ramsay Generale de Sante's planned capital expenditure for 2027-2029?
Gross capital expenditure is expected to average about 4% of revenue over fiscal years 2027 to 2029.
Where is Ramsay Generale de Sante based?
Ramsay Generale de Sante is a French healthcare provider.

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