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Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's far-right general extends rise in opinion polls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Politics Elections Italy Opinion Polls Far-Right

Italy's Far-Right General Vannacci Gains Momentum in National Opinion Polls

Rising Influence of Futuro Nazionale in Italian Politics

By Angelo Amante

Surge in Popularity and Impact on Coalition Dynamics

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy's new far-right movement is maintaining strong momentum, an opinion survey showed on Friday, siphoning support from parties in the ruling coalition and complicating Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's re-election chances next year.

Futuro Nazionale, launched in February by former army general Roberto Vannacci after breaking away from the co-ruling League, is now Italy's fifth most popular party, according to pollster YouTrend.

Poll Numbers and Party Rankings

Futuro Nazionale was seen at 7.6%, up more than one percentage point from July 3. It has long outpolled the League and is now closely trailing Forza Italia, the second-largest party in Meloni's coalition.

"It is now very close. At the start, the gap was more than four percentage points, but that has now virtually been erased," said YouTrend chief Lorenzo Pregliasco.

Effect on Meloni's Brothers of Italy

Meloni's Brothers of Italy remained the most popular party at 26.4%, although its support has slipped in recent weeks. A report by pollster Ipsos this month showed Vannacci drawing voters from the League and Brothers of Italy, as well as people who did not vote in the 2024 European election.

Vannacci's Platform and Potential Alliances

Hard-Right Policies and Public Response

Vannacci advocates a hard-right populist platform. He stands for "remigration", or expelling immigrants and their descendants to their countries of origin, and pledges to defend traditional family values.

Alliance Prospects with Meloni's Bloc

It remains unclear whether his party will eventually forge an alliance with Meloni's bloc ahead of the next election, an option that has so far drawn a cool response from coalition leaders.

Electoral Implications and Voter Sentiment

The centre-left opposition is currently slightly ahead of Meloni's bloc, but that could change if Vannacci is included in the right-wing alliance. An average of polls last week had the opposition on 44.3% versus 42.2% for the ruling coalition. 

According to YouTrend, nearly two-thirds of Vannacci's voters would favour an electoral pact with the centre-right, and a majority of Brothers of Italy supporters would also welcome it, but League and Forza Italia voters would be against it.

(Reporting by Angelo AmanteEditing by Alvise Armellini and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Futuro Nazionale has surged from around 3% in February to roughly 5.9%–6.5% by mid‑July, outpacing the League and nearing Forza Italia’s support (youtrend.it)
  • The party is siphoning votes from both the League and Brothers of Italy, drawing also from non‑voters and complicating coalition cohesion (apnews.com)
  • Poll averages show the centre‑left slightly ahead, but if Vannacci joins a centre‑right alliance he could tip the balance back in Meloni’s favour (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading Italy's new far-right movement?
Former army general Roberto Vannacci is leading the newly launched far-right party, Futuro Nazionale.
How popular is Futuro Nazionale in current opinion polls?
Futuro Nazionale is now Italy's fifth most popular party, polling at 7.6% according to YouTrend.
How does the rise of Futuro Nazionale affect Prime Minister Meloni?
The party is drawing support from coalition parties, complicating Giorgia Meloni's re-election prospects.
What policies does Roberto Vannacci advocate?
Vannacci promotes hard-right populist policies, including 'remigration' and defending traditional family values.
Could Futuro Nazionale join forces with Meloni's bloc?
It is unclear if an alliance will occur, as other coalition leaders have responded coolly to the idea.

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